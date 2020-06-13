SIDEBAR: The NYPD Is A Terrible Vision Zero Partner

Here’s hoping that reading this list is not above her pay grade.

Earlier this week, Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said the NYPD remained a Vision Zero partner of her agency, despite widespread police misconduct in public space during, but also before, the citywide protests over the killing of George Floyd.

Trottenberg declined to follow the lead of other municipalities and distance her agency from the police force.

“Let’s put the protest aside because it’s above my pay grade. I want to point to the 14th Street [Busway]. Part of the reason we had such an incredible success is because of our partnership with the NYPD,” said Trottenberg. “And I’m hoping they’ll be great partners, too, as we roll out five new busways and new bus lanes.”

In fact, the NYPD has repeatedly shown a lack of respect for Trottenberg’s agency and its mission of safe, equitable administration of public space. So to refresh Trottenberg’s memory, Streetsblog compiled a list of cops behaving badly — attacking cyclists, covering up police-involved crashes, disproportionately ticketing black and Latino jaywalkers, illegally doxxing the mayor’s daughter — and many are incidents before the protests

Great partners? We beg to differ.

Since the death of George Floyd

Officers used their SUV squad car as a weapon, slamming into a group of protestors and knocking some down to the ground in Prospect Heights, Streetsblog reported.

An NYPD officer used his bike as a battering ram against a crowd of protestors, caught on camera by a Twitter user.

During the first few days of protests, an NYPD officer violently shoved a girl to the ground after calling her a “stupid fucking bitch,” which led to a seizure and criminal charges against the officer.

An NYPD officer removed a black protestor’s mask and pepper sprayed him while peacefully protesting, as seen on Twitter .

A “ 3 Percenter” sticker was spotted on a parked car in an NYPD-only parking lot outside the 78th Precinct in Park Slope. The “3 Percenters” are a far-right, anti-government, pro-gun paramilitary group.

Police beat up a cyclist, throwing him to the ground for riding too slowly during a Back Lives Matter protest on Saturday night, as Streetsblog reported.

The NYPD pepper sprayed black lawmakers State Sen. Zellnor Myrie and Assembly Member Diana Richardson while protesting peacefully at Barclays Center.

Cops aggressively seized protestors’ and reporters’ bikes during a Black Lives Matter protest last Wednesday, as reported in Streetsblog.

The Sergeants Benevolent Association doxxed Mayor de Blasio’s daughter Chiara , tweeting out a photo of her full arrest record after she was arrested during a Black Lives Matter protest.

Cops arrested a food delivery man for allegedly breaking curfew when he was working, as reported in The Post.

Before the protests (a partial list)

Is this really an agency that DOT should be working with?