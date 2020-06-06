Justice for George Floyd/Defund the NYPD: A Full Saturday of Protests

Tens of thousands marched over the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday.
Tens of thousands of New Yorkers fanned out across the city in a day of outrage on Saturday against the NYPD in general and against continued state-sanctioned violence against blacks, most recently George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Streetsblog covered the events of the day, starting with a march from Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn to City Hall, followed by a march from Downtown Brooklyn to City Hall, and then a cycle ride of solidarity, which also started in Grand Army Plaza.

Here are the best photos from the day. First, a slideshow of photos from the morning rally:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Also, our editor showed police officers his “deadly weapon” — a plastic tool to fix a flat bike tire — after NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea had tweeted that such things are “tools of criminals bent on causing mayhem.”

Later, reporters Dave Colon and Julianne Cuba attended a solidarity ride:

