Justice for George Floyd/Defund the NYPD: A Full Saturday of Protests

Tens of thousands of New Yorkers fanned out across the city in a day of outrage on Saturday against the NYPD in general and against continued state-sanctioned violence against blacks, most recently George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Streetsblog covered the events of the day, starting with a march from Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn to City Hall, followed by a march from Downtown Brooklyn to City Hall, and then a cycle ride of solidarity, which also started in Grand Army Plaza.

Here are the best photos from the day. First, a slideshow of photos from the morning rally:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Also, our editor showed police officers his “deadly weapon” — a plastic tool to fix a flat bike tire — after NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea had tweeted that such things are “tools of criminals bent on causing mayhem.”

Here's your criminal tool, Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/A8RsLr15TZ — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) June 7, 2020

Later, reporters Dave Colon and Julianne Cuba attended a solidarity ride:

I’m at Grand Army Plaza, where hundreds of cyclists have come out to support Black Lives Matter marches pic.twitter.com/XVwZtQ62so — Good Idea Dave (@DaveCoIon) June 6, 2020