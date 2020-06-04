Thursday’s Headlines: A Terrible Day for De Blasio Edition

The protests go on, and they must. The best live blogging is being done by Gothamist, amNY, the New York Times and pretty much everything on Twitter.

The NYPD appears completely out of control:

People stuck in traffic are witnessing NYPD beat up folks on their way home. pic.twitter.com/AkUGPQQOIf — Josh Fox BlackLivesMatter (@joshfoxfilm) June 4, 2020

So wasn’t it just so perfect that the Daily News had a nifty exclusive: 236 former and current (!) staffers for Mayor de Blasio slammed his handling not only of the current turmoil, but his entire administration’s commitment to racial justice.

“None of us joined the de Blasio Administration believing this mayor would be radical on criminal justice policy,” states the letter [full text here]. “That was apparent from the moment he hired Bill Bratton to be his police commissioner. But we saw in Bill de Blasio a chance for real change.”

But it faded: “We saw up close the Administration’s unwillingness to challenge the abuses of the NYPD — the Mayor’s refusal to fire Daniel Pantaleo for choking the life out of Eric Garner, the continuation of the failed ‘Broken Windows’ policing strategy that criminalizes our Black and brown communities, the rejection of even basic accountability measures like making information public about police officers accused of misconduct.”

The letter issues multiple demands — including finally putting a number on how much the NYPD budget should be cut: By $1 billion from its bloated $6 billion. The $1 billion is the amount by which de Blasio has increase funding for cops since taking office.

In other news yesterday: