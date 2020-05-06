Wednesday’s Headlines: Show of Farce Edition
The city deployed 1,000 cops across the subway system early this morning to enforce the governor’s historic 1 am. to 5 a.m. shutdown, which will remain in effect, he says, until the pandemic is over.
The Post’s preview coverage really played up the NYPD’s belief that all will go smoothly. “There is no refusal,” Chief of Department Terence Monahan told reporters. “People have to get off the subway.” (This from the paper that just the other day criticized the NYPD for “Orwellian” over-enforcement of social distancing rules.)
Do we really think this policing is going to work out well? It isn’t already (NY Post, NYDN, NY Times)
Meanwhile, Gothamist offered a full guide to the shutdown (as we said, it’s historic!). And the TimesTimes has an op-ed from a frustrated conductor
In other news from a slow day:
- The Daily News had more details on the cyclist who was killed by a driver yesterday morning.
- Just when no one trusts him to bring back 24-7 subway service when all this is over, not Gov. Cuomo is trash talking the trains. (NY Post)
- There’s a Mayberry quality to this amNY story about a thief who stole someone’s bike, but we’re glad the paper covered it.
- Subway robberies are still up, despite the deep decline in ridership. (NY Post)
- Our friends at Streetopia UWS are asking residents where they want critical street safety improvements. Take the survey here.