Wednesday’s Headlines: Show of Farce Edition

The city deployed 1,000 cops across the subway system early this morning to enforce the governor’s historic 1 am. to 5 a.m. shutdown, which will remain in effect, he says, until the pandemic is over.

The Post’s preview coverage really played up the NYPD’s belief that all will go smoothly. “There is no refusal,” Chief of Department Terence Monahan told reporters. “People have to get off the subway.” (This from the paper that just the other day criticized the NYPD for “Orwellian” over-enforcement of social distancing rules.)

Do we really think this policing is going to work out well? It isn’t already (NY Post, NYDN, NY Times)

Meanwhile, Gothamist offered a full guide to the shutdown (as we said, it’s historic!). And the TimesTimes has an op-ed from a frustrated conductor

In other news from a slow day: