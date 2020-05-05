BREAKING: Bicyclist Struck and Killed by Driver Backing Up on 14th Street

A 72-year-old cyclist was run over and killed by an SUV driver who was backing up into a parking space on E. 14th Street in Manhattan on Tuesday morning, police said.

Details are sketchy, but according to the NYPD, the cyclist was crossing 14th Street, north to south, between First Avenue and Avenue A at around 10 a.m. when the 33-year-old male driver of the massive 2019 Cadillac SUV, who was backing up, slammed into her.

The cyclist, whose name was not released, was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she died. The driver remained on the scene and was not immediately charged.

The victim is the third cyclist to be killed this year.

This is a breaking story that will be updated later.