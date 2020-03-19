NYPD: Bike Injuries Are Up 43 Percent During Coronavirus Crisis

If the corona doesn’t get you, the car owner might.

Cyclist injuries were up 42 percent between March 9 and March 15, according to NYPD statistics, an increase that comes after Mayor de Blasio urged people to bike to work yet did not build any new protected infrastructure to handle the surge of new riders.

According to NYPD data, there were 80 bicycle injuries in the period between Hizzoner’s bike-to-work suggestion last Sunday and this Sunday — an increase of 24, or nearly 43 percent, compared to the same week in 2019, when there were 56 bicycle injuries.

The shocking rise in cyclist injuries comes as the number of people on the road overall is decreasing because more and more New Yorkers are working from home (or newly unemployed) or staying put inside their homes. Indeed, the same NYPD stats show that the total number of all types of collisions has decreased 33.1 percent from the same time period last year.

Only cyclists are getting hurt more.

Other injuries are down across the board: Drivers are being injured 27.6 percent less and pedestrian injuries are down 17 percent.

The rash of crashes involving drivers and cyclists can be blamed on the usual suspects, the NYPD said: driver inattention and failure to yield. Close to 90 percent of crashes involve some form of driver error, the statistics show.

The plurality of injuries — 22 out of 80 — occurred in Southern Brooklyn, which means the city has not fully solved the problem of that region, where there is very little protected bike infrastructure. Last year, a majority of the 28 cyclists who died on New York City streets were killed by drivers in Southern Brooklyn.

And similarly over the last 28-day period, the number of bike injuries has also more than doubled from the same time period in 2019, according to city data — a disturbing trend that’s only expected to continue as more newbie cyclists hit the streets to either commute to work, or practice socially distant exercise, unless the city quickly builds out new safe biking infrastructure.

Transportation Alternatives said the new data shows the need for “a more comprehensive network of protected bike lanes.”

“Bike ridership is only going to increase as the weather gets warmer,” added Joe Cutrufo, the group’s spokesman. “In order to give people an alternative that lets them practice effective social distancing, and to reduce injuries, we need to see solutions — and fast.”

The group put out a list of demands on March 9, which the Department of Transportation says it is still “reviewing” the proposal, even as cities around the world start beefing up their protected infrastructure during the crisis.

This is a breaking story, which will be updated with more reaction later.