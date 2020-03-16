Queens Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Motorcyclist

This is the aftermath of the crash. Photo: Abigail Weinberg
Ways to die in this city come and go, but one method remains consistent: being run over and killed by a reckless driver.

A Queens woman was struck and killed on Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood on Saturday night by a motorcyclist whom witnesses described as traveling at an extremely high rate of speed.

“This fellow came down here like a bat out of hell,” witness Frank Rizzo told Streetsblog, near the corner of Summerfield Street and Myrtle Avenue, where the crash occurred.

According to police, the 28-year-old motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was heading eastbound on Myrtle when he struck the 32-year-old pedestrian, later ID’d by the Daily News as Blanca Chimborazo.

“The motorcycle blew up and he went flying,” Rizzo said. “He looked like he was dead. He slammed right into it.”

Bahaa Jaber, the manager at the Key Food on the block, said Chimborazo was a cashier who had just finished her shift.

Narrow Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood is a danger zone for pedestrians. Last year alone, there were 38 crashes on just the three-block stretch between Fresh Pond Road and 71st Avenue, causing injuries to two pedestrians and three motorists.

— with Abigail Weinberg

