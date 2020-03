A Round and a Roundy: This is Why You Close the Bars

This week, our editorial cartoonist Bill Roundy cheers the mayor’s decision to close the bars and restaurants with a hot take that reminds us that sometimes we can see danger coming and sometimes we pretend we can’t.

And Roundy is a legendary fan of bars — and a Brooklynite. So if he is urging social distancing, you better listen.

All of Bill Roundy’s cartoons are archived here.