Tuesday’s Headlines: Brooklyn-Queens ExpressWHY Edition

Here it is, people, the hashtag you’ve been looking for: #BrooklynQueensExpressWHY.

Yesterday, the papers were filled with details of Council Speaker Corey Johnson’s two possible repair schemes for the crumbling stretch of Robert Moses-era roadway rumbling under (and polluting the air above) Brooklyn Heights: an $11-billion tunnel (dead on arrival because of the cost and long build time) and a $3.2-billion highway buried under an expanded Brooklyn Bridge Park.

The news of the two Council-pushed plans was broken by the Times, then followed by the News, Gothamist, amNY and others, all more or less parroting the same basic line: The reconstruction of the highway is necessary and the only thing debatable is how, not why.

Well, we got Johnson on the phone ourselves and hammered on the “why.” Why must taxpayers in a car-owning-minority city once again enable drivers (even if it means more parkland for privileged Brooklyn Heights)? Shouldn’t this be open to discussion, especially given that congestion pricing will reduce the so-called “need” for the highway? And especially given that the long-term goal of every city — nay, ever person — in America must be to reduce our reliance on, and our fealty to, the automobile?

Johnson is a smart man, but on this issue, he declined to think creatively. The road is broken, so the road must be fixed, this line of thinking goes.

Well, our coverage is just beginning. #BrooklynQueensExpressWHY. Think about it. Here’s the rest of the news: