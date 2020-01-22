Wednesday’s Headlines: Eric Adams Nuclear Fallout Edition

As predicted in yesterday’s headlines, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams’s “Go Back to Iowa!” rant on Martin Luther King Jr. Day provided everyone with a second day of racially supercharged, the “Rich Kill’d New York” excitement.

Most of the action was on Twitter, where Jeremiah Moss, of Vanishing New York fame, defended the Beep, prompting reminders of how narrow-minded he was from genuine New Yorker and Wall Street Journal reporter Katie Honan and the genuine New Yorkers at Streetsblog.

But Jeremiah, many "native New Yorkers” in changing neighborhoods in Queens, the Bronx and Brooklyn use their disproportionate power on community boards to maintain car-based suburban lifestyles. Queens CBs are way whiter and more suburban than new, urban-minded residents want. https://t.co/CmAuzg9bS5 — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) January 21, 2020

Bay Ridge-based reporter Ross Barkan also weighed in with an epic Twitter takedown of Adams, who never backed off (and, in fact, doubled-down as our own Dave Colon pointed out).

Also caught in the backdraft of his own racial arson was Rep. Adriano Espaillat, whose comments at the same MLK Day event were no less incendiary than Adams’s. In fairness to Espaillat, he was willing to speak with our editor, but ended up not really tamping down the blaze. One of his constituents shared his disappointment.

All the media outlets jumped on the story for a second-day of coverage. The Post went with white people being angry at Adams; the News had that anger, plus black politicians defending Adams; the Times did the inevitable think piece (albeit with a great new definition of “true” New Yorker by Emma Fitzsimmons); Gothamist went with the irony of real-estate-industry pal Adams complaining about gentrification; and NY Mag, which is sort of the house organ of gentrification, called Adams intolerant. The Washington Post even covered it.

Was anyone talking about anything else yesterday? There is some scant evidence: