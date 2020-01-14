A Round and a Roundy: Think Different on the BQE

Our editorial cartoonist was obviously inspired this week by Apple’s old slogan, “Think Different.”

As a longtime Brooklyn resident, Bill Roundy has been living with the discussion of what to “do” with a portion of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway that is falling apart from age, poor maintenance and overuse — and thinks the time has come to imagine a different way of life along the so-called Triple Cantilever.

It’s time for the BQE to be given back to the people of this city, rather than the people rushing through it in toxin-belching machines.

