Friday’s Headlines: Congrats to Vin Barone Edition

Cliff Levy of the Times Metro section had better be kicking himself today for not following our advice to quickly hire the truly outstanding transportation reporter Vin Barone after the Schneps family bought (and quickly undermined) amNY this fall.

Well, the Times loss is the New York Post’s gain — Barone starts today as a metro reporter for the Tabloid of Record.

Hey so today is my last day covering transit at amNewYork. Tomorrow I start at a general assignment gig at The New York Post. I’m beyond grateful to have been able to cover a beat so close to me. I owe so much to @rshields37 & @Rlevin85 for taking a chance on me a few years back — Vincent Barone (@vinbarone) December 26, 2019

It’s a great loss to the livable streets movement because Barone was one of an increasingly large cohort of transportation reporters (excepting those who take their orders from Levy) who intuitively understand that cars must be tamed, transit must be boosted, cycling must be made safer and pedestrians must be treated better if we are to have any urban future at all.

Now Barone can bring that sensibility to the Post’s overall city coverage, which is great news for fans of our city, the Post and of Barone himself. Best of luck to Vin — and tough luck, Cliff.

