Thursday’s Headlines: All We Want for Christmas is … More Busways Edition

The story of Wednesday was not that we botched were mostly right in our prediction that it wouldn’t really snow. No, the story was how hundreds of bus advocates and supporters of genuine common sense streets came out in droves all across the city — then gathered near City Hall — to call for a dramatic expansion of the successful 14th Street busway pilot.

Everyone wants a busway now! Northern Boulevard in Queens (Streetsblog), Hylan Boulevard in Staten Island (Advance), Flatbush Avenue and Empire Boulevard in Brooklyn — all had advocates gathering petitions on Wednesday during the slushfall.

Mayor de Blasio said he’ll announce new transit priority routes next year, so we’re counting the days.

Until then, here was the rest of the news from a very slow cold day: