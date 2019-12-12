Thursday’s Headlines: All We Want for Christmas is … More Busways Edition
The story of Wednesday was not that we
botched were mostly right in our prediction that it wouldn’t really snow. No, the story was how hundreds of bus advocates and supporters of genuine common sense streets came out in droves all across the city — then gathered near City Hall — to call for a dramatic expansion of the successful 14th Street busway pilot.
Everyone wants a busway now! Northern Boulevard in Queens (Streetsblog), Hylan Boulevard in Staten Island (Advance), Flatbush Avenue and Empire Boulevard in Brooklyn — all had advocates gathering petitions on Wednesday during the slushfall.
Mayor de Blasio said he’ll announce new transit priority routes next year, so we’re counting the days.
Until then, here was the rest of the news from a very slow cold day:
- New York City Transit President Andy Byford told reporters he “almost went through the fucking roof” when he learned that a new signal system on the 7 train failed in slush for the second time this month. (NY Post)
- The Times Metro section looked at the dollar van industry — and a man who basically wants to turn it into Uber (including more speeding drivers focused more on their phones than on the road).
- Gov. Cuomo unveiled Sheridan Boulevard (the former Sheridan Expressway), but it doesn’t really seem that much better. (amNY, Streetsblog)
- CBS2 gets action (at least for drivers): The Port Authority is apparently delaying its attempt to eliminate a carpool discount for George Washington Bridge drivers.
- And, finally, if you didn’t catch our big scoop about new punishment for reckless NYPD drivers, here’s your chance.