Wednesday’s Headlines: It’ll Probably Rain Today Edition
OK, so we’re posting this at just after midnight, so sue us if we’re wrong, but our trick ankle (broken in a fall on ice 10 years ago in Vermont) tells us it’ll be too warm today to cause the blizzard that Mayor de Blasio suspended alternate-side-of-the-street parking for (we can’t have car owners inconvenienced by a little rain, can we?).
But if we got Hizzoner and Corey Johnson’s (and the Post’s) predicted blizzard, grab some cocoa and enjoy today’s headlines:
- Clayton Guse of the Daily Newsuh suddenly became a global trade and defense reporter, thanks to his coverage of federal efforts to ban Chinese companies from selling electric buses and subway cars to U.S. transit systems. And Schumer’s a co-sponsor!
- Queens Council Member Bob Holden has a worthy bill to step up towing of illegally parked cars and placard perps, but it remains to be seen if leaving enforcement up to the NYPD will change anything. (amNY)
- Chris Robbins of Gothamist is the latest to point out what a lousy job the city is doing protecting cyclists and pedestrians on Clinton Street, a key bike route.
- “If you see something, say something” is a terrible slogan for the subways. It’s even worse — and illegal — when upstate yahoos commandeer it to harass immigrants, as the MTA pointed out yesterday. (NY Post)
- The MTA’s bureaucratic shake up is underway, the Post’s David Meyer has learned.
- Exxon Mobil won a big climate change case, which suggests that, frankly, the entrenched forces of power and money are never going to let us really beat this climate change thing, are they? (NY Times)
- This subway union photo contest was a real shitshow. (amNY)
- Cars are a failed technology, pizzeria edition (WABC7). But, meanwhile, thank goodness for all the congestion in the Holland Tunnel, right? (Gothamist)
- Apple is selling wheels so you can roll its new computer around your office. Wheels, huh? Don’t look now, but someone is going to demand a placard for that machine in the next contract negotiations with the city. (Verge)