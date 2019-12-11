Wednesday’s Headlines: It’ll Probably Rain Today Edition

OK, so we’re posting this at just after midnight, so sue us if we’re wrong, but our trick ankle (broken in a fall on ice 10 years ago in Vermont) tells us it’ll be too warm today to cause the blizzard that Mayor de Blasio suspended alternate-side-of-the-street parking for (we can’t have car owners inconvenienced by a little rain, can we?).

But if we got Hizzoner and Corey Johnson’s (and the Post’s) predicted blizzard, grab some cocoa and enjoy today’s headlines: