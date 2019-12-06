Friday’s Headlines: Rumble in the Bronx Edition

Here’s some must-see TV that a Friend of Streetsblog sent over the other day. It may look like just another corner, but watch for a while — and don’t miss the kid in the red jacket on the corner:

That’s the intersection of Johnson and Kappock streets in Riverdale. Both parts of the intersection have stop signs, but as you can see, few drivers even care. Meanwhile, the kid in the red jacket is held hostage, unable to cross a damn street to get home. (Finally, at about 1:10 in the video, a bigger person shows up and bullies the drivers to stop, allowing the kid to race across the street, running for his dear life.)

Meanwhile in other news:

Amtrak’s most-important route — the Northeast Corridor — basically fell apart yesterday. (NY Post)

Diplomats and out-of-towners are stiffing the city on parking tickets even worse than trucking companies in the Stipulated Fine Program! (NY Post)

Uber admits that its drivers are causing way too many sexual assaults (reminder: one is too many). (NY Times)

The Times gave Carolyn Konheim a proper obit, following up on Charles Komanoff’s tribute in Streetsblog a day earler.

Lincoln Anderson, formerly of the now-Schneps-defiled Villager, has found new life as the owner of the Village Sun — seen here getting action to help Union Square pedestrians.

The Daily News had a great story about how Council Member Mark Gjonaj is all upset at business owners in his district for not putting up cash to support his failed lawsuit that sought to block the city from making Morris Park Avenue safer. Sorry, Councilman, but you have to pay for that crap yourself.

While we’re talking about Gjonaj, Friend of Streetsblog Michael Kaess ran the lawmaker’s plate for us and found that Gjonaj has nine speeding tickets this year — so many, in fact, that his car would be impounded under Brad Lander’s pending Council bill, the Reckless Driver Accountability Act. Curiously, Gjonaj is not a co-sponsor of the bill.

I agree with council member @MarkGjonajNY on this, NYC’s top priority is the safety for all, and those who serve the city should be held to a higher standard. I believe that includes council members as well? https://t.co/Ca9hmob6yz pic.twitter.com/fAPeWdamHr — Michael Kaess (@WaluigiSoap) November 27, 2019