Monday’s Headlines: Appreciating David Byrne More Edition

In case you missed it last week, cyclist and musician David Byrne was on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” to hype his Broadway musical, “American Utopia.” Of course, he rode onto Fallon’s stage on a bike — that’s Byrne’s thing — but it was refreshing to hear him speak so normally about using a bike as his “main mode of transportation.” And when Fallon appeared confused about why anyone would do that, Byrne’s tone was just perfect, reminding us anew that it’s not crazy to want to bicycle in an American city — in fact, it’s crazy that the entire system has been designed to make it easier to drive a car. The problem is that we’ve all been gaslighted by auto makers and anti-transit politicians to see car-choked streets as “normal.”

In any event, the segment is worth watching — and is embedded below today’s headlines: