Friday’s Headlines: ‘Car Deaths are a Small Price to Pay’ Edition

Cars are so awesome! As Americans, we just love ’em! In fact, why would anyone complain about their tiny little side effects (toxic exhaust, congestion, road rage and the death of close to 40,000 people every year) when our cars get us where we want to go without having to mingle with any of our fellow Americans or pay our fair share of the damage they do?

Well, that’s at least what National Review writer Kyle Smith (and a longtime friend of our grizzled old editor) suggested in a piece the other day.

The piece was an overall put-down of Elizabeth Warren, and, of course, Smith is entitled to his opinion (as everyone knows, opinions are like assholes, etc). But we would be remiss if we didn’t point out Smith’s misguided defense of cars completely undermines his rant about Warren.

Smith’s jumping-off point, if you will, was Warren’s recent solidarity tweet on Sunday’s National Day of Remembrance, when she used the accepted hashtag, #EndTrafficViolence. The hashtag itself set off the conservative columnist.

Traffic violence kills thousands and injures even more Americans every year. On World Day of Remembrance for Traffic Crash Victims, I'm sending my love to the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones. It's time to #EndTrafficViolence. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 17, 2019

“’Traffic violence’ is quite a phrase,” Smith wrote. “In this bold new framing, cars are not the principal way Americans get around, with fatalities being an unfortunate but blessedly rare occurrence (one per 100,000,000 vehicle miles traveled, a rate that is down more than 80 percent in my lifetime). No, to Warren, cars are instruments of violence like, I don’t know, nunchucks or fuel-injected guillotines, and so she issues her clarion tweet to #EndTrafficViolence. So … ‘it’s time’ for us to zero out deaths from cars? How? On what planet?”

Many people pointed out the internal illogic: if, indeed, deaths are down 80 percent in one middle-aged man’s lifespan, than 100 percent is certainly achievable. But here’s another idea: why do those who supposedly speak for the greatness of America feel the need to defend cars? Is our culture — our greatness — dependent on them? Apparently, so…

“Down here in America … almost nobody has ever doubted that the benefits of motorized transportation have more than justified the various costs, even when the chance of getting killed in a car was 20 times higher than it is today,” Smith argued.

He’s wrong. Cars are a Faustian bargain, and the Devil is calling in his chit. Say what you want about Elizabeth Warren, but don’t start defending the automobile — especially by attacking one of the few candidates who is even talking about saving lives.

