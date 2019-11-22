Police Searching For Killer Car Thief

Cops are still hunting for the bad guy who, they say, stole a car in Queens, then abandoned it so ineptly that the vehicle ended up slamming into and killing a woman.

Police say the 38-year-old thief hijacked a 2009 Hyundai Sonata on Nov. 5, but abandoned it on Sutphin Boulevard near Archer Avenue — apparently leaving the engine on and not engaging the break. The car then rolled onto the sidewalk, striking 60-year-old Bibi Zulaikah, as she crossed Archer Avenue at about 9:15 p.m.

The thief fled on foot, while paramedics rushed Zulaikah to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she died.

An initial report in the Post suggested that cops had collared a suspect, but that turned out to be inaccurate, as QNS reported the next day. This week, police released video and a photograph of the man they are pursuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 577-8477 (TIPS). The public can also submit tips at the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. Police say that all calls are confidential.