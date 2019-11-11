New Video Shows Horrifying Hit and Run on Dangerous Greenpoint Avenue

A cyclist was seriously injured Monday night by a speeding hit-and-run driver who rear-ended the bike rider — and apparently hit at least one other car — on a notorious stretch of Greenpoint Avenue in Long Island City that safety advocates have long complained about.

And the entire assault was caught on another cyclist’s GoPro camera (viewer discretion strongly advised, especially if you watch with the sound on):

Last week's video highlighted the dangerous design of NYC bike lanes. Today a cyclist in a bike lane (yes, that's a bike lane) sandwiched between two driving lanes was rear-ended by a van. #VisionZero appropriately describes the street lighting. @StreetsblogNYC @TransAlt @NYC_DOT pic.twitter.com/L1XvWf7YY6 — Jessica (@Thund3r_H4wk) November 12, 2019

The man who captured the videotape said responding officers did review the footage, though it is hard to make out the model of the car in question.

The crash occurred on a dangerous stretch of Greenpoint Avenue just south of the Long Island Expressway. Cyclists have long complained about the northbound stretch of Greenpoint between the Greenpoint Avenue Bridge and the LIE because drivers often speed on the narrow roadway, which widens near Calvary Cemetery to accommodate two lanes of cars — with a painted bike lane in between them.

The design allows one lane of drivers to continue straight into Sunnyside while the other lane turns right to get on the highway. But cyclists are often getting squeezed or bullied. Just last year, there were 18 reported crashes, injuring one cyclist and one pedestrian.

But cyclists report plenty of near-misses. Everyone knows it, but nothing is done:

Indeed, it's a horrible murder strip (quite literally), and @NYC_DOT knows it. I expect to get killed there every single time I ride home from Brooklyn. It's harrowing, drivers there are 'speed drunk' from crossing Greenpoint Ave bridge at >60mph. — Radlerkönigin (@radlerkoenigin) November 12, 2019

why is the bike lane on greenpoint avenue between the bridge and hunters point so damn crazy and dangerous? #bikenyc — ?kitty?ameri?cana? (@kittyamericana) September 1, 2019

Bike riders today can use the decent lanes on the Greenpoint Ave Bridge, but the avenue connections on both sides are harrowing truck-filled industrial ways, with an LIE interchange dumping huge ? traffic onto the route on the Queens side — Bike New York (@bikenewyork) August 28, 2019