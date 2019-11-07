Thursday’s Headlines: Stars — They’re Just Like Us (And Without Helmets) Edition

As Mayor de Blasio was once again suggesting that he may propose mandatory helmet laws, we were thinking, as people do, about supermodel Kylie Kloss. Not because we care about Taylor Swift’s former bestie, but because someone sent us a photo of Kloss riding a Citi Bike around town in the exact manner that the rest of us ride a Citi Bike around town: Without a helmet (though few of us do it so lavishly accessorized).

And then we thought of Leo DiCaprio. And Karolina Kurkova. And Chloe Sevigny. And Kate Bosworth. And the Lohans, Quvenzhané Wallis, Bruce Willis and Seth Meyers, and, of course, the granddaddy of them all: David Byrne. All of these people riding around in open defiance of the mayor.

Now, of course, celebrities ride around on Citi Bikes for the cameras (not you, David Byrne, you’re the real deal). But very few of the tens of thousands of people who ride Citi Bike every day would do so if it was suddenly illegal to do so without a helmet. And suddenly plenty of innocent people would have their daily commute criminalized.

And where would that leave us? Well, Marcia Kramer would love it because there would be far fewer cyclists on the street, but that’s not what the mayor says he wants. So why won’t he start acting like it, already?

Until then, here’s the news: