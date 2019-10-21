Monday’s Headlines: The Problem with Bill de Blasio Editon

The problem with Mayor de Blasio is follow-through. We heard that again on Queens Boulevard on Sunday, as activists bemoaned that it has been 500 days since the mayor promised to finish his signature street safety project, which still has no timeline for completion. (The Daily News also covered, though buried the obvious angle about political corruption holding up the work.)

On Monday night, we get another chance to see the sleepwalking mayor at work. See, Monday is the first of several long-awaited public hearings to find sites for all those Citi Bike docks that are supposed to be installed in Upper Manhattan and the Bronx early next year, as the city announced back in July — eight months after Citi Bike announced that it would expand into those areas in the first place.

So what’s taking so long? Well, the city continues to put paltry resources into the expansion, creating just a single 12-person team to find suitable locations for Citi Bike docks across three Manhattan community boards, six Bronx community boards, three Queens community boards and at least two more Brooklyn community boards. Twelve people? He needs 12 teams of 12 people.

But you get what you pay for with this mayor. The work will happen — just in slow motion. To make sure, our own Dave Colon will be on hand at the first meeting at 6 p.m. at City College North Academic Center, 160 Convent Avenue.

Until then, here’s the news: