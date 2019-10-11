Friday’s Headlines: More Vision Zero Cities Conference Fun Edition

Just when the livable streets crowd thought it was safe to go back to their normal routine after a successful Vision Zero Cities conference, our editor is starting his Friday presenting at a Day 2 panel, “Vision Zero in the Media,” featuring such luminaries as Amy Plitt of Curbed, Dan Rivoli of NY1 and Guse of the Newsuh (*).

Should be fun.

The first day of the annual Transportation Alternatives event was surely heavy with news, thanks to DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg taking a victory lap on the 14th Street busway (and saying there’ll be more like it!) and then announcing that the speed limit had been cut on the West Side Highway (and facing down antagonistic car-loving TV reporters!). We even got some face time with Council Speaker Corey Johnson (pictured), who gave a keynote speech that presaged his run for mayor.

The evening ended with a wake for amNY, which, as Streetsblog predicted, has been gutted by its new owners. Yes, we had a busy day.

But there was some other news, of course. And here it is:

The Times did another of its impossible-to-stop-clicking-on interactive maps — this time on how cars are killing us!

The Post followed our 14th Street busway story (hat tip to David Meyer for crediting us!).

City Lab took a deep dive on the busway, too — and sees it as a national model.

Gothamist also covered the speed limit cut on the West Side Highway.

And, finally, Friend of Streetsblog Charles Komanoff made news at the Vision Zero Cities Conference, slamming the NYPD for not being a true Vision Zero partner of the DOT — but Trottenberg pushed back (clip does not feature Komanoff’s initial comment, alas).

Polly Trottenberg crashes the panel to respond to commentary from @Komanoff regarding the current administration. We can all agree that more work needs to be done to win safe streets. How we get there — and what mayor leads the way — remains up for debate. #VisionZeroCities pic.twitter.com/c76r91wa6U — Transportation Alternatives (@TransAlt) October 10, 2019

* Scheduled to appear.