Tuesday’s Headlines: Smackdown Denied Edition

Well, here’s one Arthur Schwartz legal battle we can get behind! Yesterday’s edition of Schwartz’s WBAI radio show — which was supposed to feature our editor slamming the fauxgressive for suing the city to block the 14th Street busway — was hastily scrubbed after the radio station’s parent company, Pacifica Foundation, locked the doors citing “financial losses” (see statement below or the Times story).

It’s bad news for WBAI and the city in general, but worse for our editor, who was ready to gloat rhapsodically about how great the busway has turned out — and how none of Schwartz’s apocalyptic predictions have come true.

Instead of playing host, Schwartz rushed to court to see if he could get a judge to order the station reopened — or at least delay the closure. At presstime, the master of the time-freezing TRO seemed to have won a stay.

But until we know for sure, let’s start the day with the news: