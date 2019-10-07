Around and a Roundy: Today’s Editorial Cartoon

Art: Bill Roundy
Art: Bill Roundy

This week, we introduce a new Monday feature: “A Round and a Roundy,” with editorial cartoonist Bill Roundy. The Brooklyn-based draftsman’s work has been featured for years in the Brooklyn Paper, but now he’ll bring his unique vision to the fight for livable streets.

Today’s debut does what editorial cartoons do best: pierce through the hypocrisy of those who seek to maintain a status quo that isn’t even working for them, let alone the rest of us.

Enjoy Roundy’s cartoons every week — only in Streetsblog!

Introducing ... new editorial cartoonist Bill Roundy!
