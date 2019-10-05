A 10-Year-Old Cyclist is Dead in Brooklyn — 24th Rider this Year

The boy's bicycle was still under the car when cops showed up. Photo: WPIX
Another reckless driver — this time unlicensed — has killed a child on his bicycle in Brooklyn.

Police say Dalerjon Shahobiddinov, 10, was riding his bike in the crosswalk on Foster Avenue in Kensington at about 10:30 on Saturday morning when the driver of a Ford SUV, attempting to make a left turn from Seton Place, slammed into him.

The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he died. The driver, Victor Mejia, 29, remained on the scene and was later charged with driving without a license, failure to yield and failure to exercise due care — rare charges that are often made only in combination with a license suspension.

Police offered few details about the crash, but neighborhood residents complained of recklessness by drivers that turn residential neighborhoods into killing fields. Shahobiddinov is the 24th cyclist to die this year, up from 10 in all of last year. Pedestrian and motorist deaths are up by double-digit percentages this year.

“The drivers rush and rush and rush,” a resident of the neighborhood told WPIX11.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

  • walks bikes drives

    So sad. Another 10 year old.

  • Larry Littlefield

    Protected bike lanes don’t protect anyone from turning motor vehicles at intersections. It’s anecdotal, but my impression is that’s how many cyclists and pedestrians are getting killed this year. To lose a child — the horror! The child isn’t the only one who died today.

    On a bike I try to move to the center in front of the vehicles at intersections, so I’m in the motor vehicle’s face. The majority of drivers and bicyclists don’t know what that dotted line means — that the bike lane is suspended and you need to position yourself based on the direction you are going.

    But that doesn’t work for a pedestrian, or a child coming off the sidewalk on a bicycle. When they were little, I taught my kids to cross mid-block, only when there wasn’t a vehicle as far as the eye could see.

