Another Queens Pedestrian is Run Down — And Driver is Uncharged

A driver ran down and killed a pedestrian on a wide, suburban-style roadway in Queens on Thursday morning — and the driver was uncharged.

Police said Kim Mar, 34, was killed at around 7:30 a.m. as she crossed Union Turnpike when a driver hit her with his Honda Accord as he turned left from Lakeville Road in the far eastern Queens neighborhood of Glen Oaks. Lakeville Road forms part of the Queens-Nassau border.

The driver remained on the scene. Mar was taken to North Shore University Hospital, where she died.

Police did not say who had the light. The wide intersection encourages speeding and light-jumping because drivers are given a left-turn arrow for brief intervals that many drivers ignore in their rush to get through the intersection.

The NYPD declined to answer further questions about the crash.