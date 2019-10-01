Tuesday’s Headlines: School Daze Edition

This is how we normally treat our kids. Photo: Bess Adler

Schools are shut again today to mark the Jewish New Year — which means a second day in a row of nice, quiet streets. The calm that comes over the city when schools are out of session is a reminder that the wound we inflict on our kids with our cars is self-inflicted.

You don’t need Greta Thunberg screaming at you to know that we adults have screwed up, big time. We’ve entrusted our children’s safety to a political establishment that does next to nothing to permanently keep our streets as quiet and relaxed as they’ll be today.

So it’s probably a good time to plug the photo essay we published on the first day of school this year. If you didn’t see Bess Adler’s shots, please check them out here. They’re a reminder that when schools return on Wednesday, our kids go back to fighting for their lives again.

For now, at least, Happy (Quiet) New Year. Here’s the news:

  • On that topic, advocates and several pols rallied near City Hall for safe streets on Monday. (Brooklyn Daily Eagle, with a nice chart!)
  • A Brooklyn community group did some textbook use of the Google to reveal that one of the judges who voted against the 14th Street busway last week has a major conflict of interest. (Boerum Hill Neighbors, via Twitter)
  • No surprise to anyone who read Julianne Cuba’s scintillating interview with Sean Avery last month, but the ex-Ranger bad boy and would-be bike lane avenger rejected a plea deal in his case of allegedly scrapping with a motorist back in April. (NYDN)
  • Paging Captain Obvious: The mayor’s ferry system is most popular with rich people. (NYDN)
  • The West Side Rag confirms what we’ve long known: the Central Park West Protected bike lane will only get to 77th Street before the end of the DOT work season. Crews will be back out there in the spring.
  • You can’t fight progress. But this epic Twitter thread from urban planner Christof Spieler makes it clear that we should!
  • We don’t usually cover street art — except when something catastrophic like Robert Indiana’s LOVE sculpture getting removed from Sixth Avenue. Gothamist’s story suggests it’ll return later this fall.
  • And in case you missed it, Axios came out in support of congestion pricing, with a hat tip to Charles Komanoff.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

STREETSBLOG USA

Our Streets Fail to Work for Children

By Angie Schmitt |
Yesterday, an Ohio newspaper reported that the state’s urban schoolchildren are 3.3 times more likely to be hit by a car on their way to school than students in suburban districts. More than one out of every 500 children in the state’s eight largest urban districts had been hit by a car in the last […]
Will the three men in a room join New Yorkers who support slowing drivers near schools?

Most New Yorkers Who Own Cars Support Speed Cameras

By Brad Aaron |
Right now, Albany limits NYC to 140 speed enforcement cameras for all 6,000 miles of surface streets in the city. A broad spectrum of New York City voters approve of expanding the program. The question is whether Albany Democrats Andrew Cuomo, Jeff Klein, and Carl Heastie will take action to save lives.

Driver-Nannies Keep Kids and Parents Safe From Transit

By Brad Aaron |
  Here’s one for the anti-pricing populists.  Scared of or repulsed by public transportation, too impatient to wait for a cab, and burdened with excess cash, more well-to-do parents are enlisting driver-cum-nannies to ferry the kids to school and soccer practice, according to a recent article in the Observer. Say hello to the "Dranny." Jill […]