Tuesday’s Headlines: School Daze Edition

Schools are shut again today to mark the Jewish New Year — which means a second day in a row of nice, quiet streets. The calm that comes over the city when schools are out of session is a reminder that the wound we inflict on our kids with our cars is self-inflicted.

You don’t need Greta Thunberg screaming at you to know that we adults have screwed up, big time. We’ve entrusted our children’s safety to a political establishment that does next to nothing to permanently keep our streets as quiet and relaxed as they’ll be today.

So it’s probably a good time to plug the photo essay we published on the first day of school this year. If you didn’t see Bess Adler’s shots, please check them out here. They’re a reminder that when schools return on Wednesday, our kids go back to fighting for their lives again.

For now, at least, Happy (Quiet) New Year. Here’s the news: