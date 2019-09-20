Friday’s Headlines: Burning Down Bus Service To Save It Edition

This is what a death spiral looks like.

On Thursday, the MTA announced it was cutting service by 40 percent along Brooklyn’s busiest bus route — the B46 — dropping the number of buses from 20 per hour to 12 during the evening rush period, and dropping from 10 to six or seven (depending on the hour) the rest of the day.

The Daily News and Post were all over the changes, which go into effect in January and will harm tens of thousands of long-suffering riders per day. The MTA says the change will save $2.4 million and will be mitigated by deploying longer buses to alleviate crowding.

But cutting service tends to lead to fewer people using the service — which then encourages more cuts, etc. etc.

“They’re pushing this into a death spiral,” Transport Worker Union official J.P. Patafio told David Meyer at the Tabloid of Record. “You’re killing the service.”

So happy Friday, Brooklyn. Here’s the rest of the news:

