Monday’s Headlines: The Silence of Bill de Blasio Edition

We haven’t gotten over the death of city contractor Jose Polanco, who was fixing a traffic light on Thursday when a truck driver rammed into his vehicle, sending Polanco falling to his death. Polanco worked for Welsbach Electric Corp., which changes most of the city’s traffic lights, yet for some reason, Mayor de Blasio hasn’t commented publicly on the death (and he has no avail on Monday, either).

The silence speaks volumes, but it’s worse, considering not only the mounting death toll of cyclists and pedestrians in this city, but the way in which the most-vulnerable road users are being slaughtered:

Cyclist Jose Alzorriz was killed when he was just waiting for a red light on Coney Island Avenue, thanks to a speeding driver who slammed into another car that went flying into Alzorriz.

Pedestrian Juan Mendez was killed on the sidewalk when an SUV driver lost control of his vehicle last week in Greenpoint.

Pedestrian Enzo Farachio, all of 10 years old, was killed by SUV driver Alexander Katchaloft as he waited for a bus in Midwood also last week.

Yet even amid this latest bloody week in an exceptionally bloody year, the bikelash continues. On Tuesday, a group of Fort Greene residents will protest the mayor’s supposed “war on cars” (which, from where we sit, consists of not restricting cars from any road at any time). The group’s slogan? “First, they took away traffic lanes. Then gas stations. Now they’re coming for the parking.” (Reminder: free on-street parking is not included in the sticker price of your car, Fort Greeners!).

