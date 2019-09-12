Thursday’s Headlines: RFK Freedom Riders Edition

Months after Streetsblog demanded the legalization of cycling and the end of ticketing on Robert F. Kennedy Triboro Bridge, Astoria Council Member Costa Constantinides and State Senator Michael Gianaris Alternatives will rally today at the base of the bridge with Transportation Alternatives activists,

The goal of the lawmakers, per a press release, is “to reopen the southern pathway to create separate lanes for cyclists and pedestrians as well as install protective fencing along the entire strip.”

TransAlt activists also said they would seek the lifting of the cycling ban on the bridge — although there was no sign of that demand in the official media advisory.

That’s backward. Free the path — that is, stop the ticketing of cyclists — and the fixes will follow.

“Outlaw Biker’ Steve Scofield, who penned the clarion call for sanity and an end to harassment on the bridge, told Streetsblog that the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority “needs to accept that biking across the bridge is not just a recreational activity — it’s a vital link in the bike network, and that those of us who do it aren’t scofflaws. They need to start planning a few alternatives as to how to install a bike lane and, in the meantime, decriminalize biking on the bridge.”