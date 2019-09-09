Monday’s Headlines: End of the Century Edition

More than 3,000 cyclists — including many friends of Streetsblog — converged on city roads yesterday for Transportation Alternatives’ 30th and final New York City Century Five-Borough Bike Tour. From a team-building, adrenaline-pumping point of view, the 100-mile race could not have been better: It was a glorious ride on a sunny, dry day — the kind of day that prompts New Yorkers of a certain age to sing jingles to the Empire State. The race generated a lot of action on Twitter, and Clarence Eckerson made an “Ode to the NYC Century 2019” Streetsfilm that should not be missed.

Of course, the end of a popular, 30-year-old event will always seem a little sad, even though TransAlt’s rationale for discontinuing it strikes us as entirely understandable.

“Producing major citywide events isn’t where our power comes from,” then-interim co-executive directors Marco Conner and Ellen McDermott wrote in our pages in May. “We draw it instead from our ability to bring people together to demand change; from our relationships with decision-makers and the media; and most importantly, people like you who feel the urgency of our mission to reclaim streets from the automobile.”

We hear that as a clarion call to pursue justice: Safe-streets activists must press those in power with the same determination with which 3,300 pumped-up bikers yesterday pushed the pedals. It’s the same motion, really: We need to put our bodies “upon the gears and upon the wheels.”

And now, here’s the news you may have missed this weekend: