SUV Driver Kills Cyclist He Suspected Of Breaking Into His Car

An alleged burglar on bicycle is dead and an SUV driver is likely facing charges after a deadly confrontation in Bushwick this morning, police said — the 21st cyclist fatality this year.

Police said the 41-year-old driver of a black Jeep Cherokee saw a man apparently trying to break into his car at the corner of Ellery Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard at 6 a.m.

The driver confronted the 47-year-old man, who he said turned and stabbed him with a screwdriver before fleeing down Marcus Garvey Boulevard on a bicycle, the police said.

Police said the driver then gave chase to the man, slamming the cyclist into a row of parked cars, killing him.The cyclist is the 21st such death in the city this year, versus 10 in all of 2018.