SUV Driver Kills Cyclist He Suspected Of Breaking Into His Car

The aftermath of the crash, in which a driver ran over a cyclist and then flipped his Jeep. Photo by ElJayGee3
An alleged burglar on bicycle is dead and an SUV driver is likely facing charges after a deadly confrontation in Bushwick this morning, police said — the 21st cyclist fatality this year.

Police said the 41-year-old driver of a black Jeep Cherokee saw a man apparently trying to break into his car at the corner of Ellery Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard at 6 a.m.

The driver confronted the 47-year-old man, who he said turned and stabbed him with a screwdriver before fleeing down Marcus Garvey Boulevard on a bicycle, the police said.

Police said the driver then gave chase to the man, slamming the cyclist into a row of parked cars, killing him.The cyclist is the 21st such death in the city this year, versus 10 in all of 2018.

 

  • Vooch

    “…driver was taken into custody….”

    wow, thats a change.

  • r

    Vigilantism is the inevitable outcome of Bill de Blasio and the NYPD allowing a culture of lawlessness to fester among the city’s entitled motorists.

  • Joe R.

    If the cyclist was really breaking into cars and stealing radios I don’t have a whole lot of sympathy here. However, that remains to be established. Given the NYPD’s penchant for making stuff up, it’s entirely possible this cyclist maybe just delayed the motorist for a few seconds elsewhere, and the driver took it out on him. Also, I don’t have much sympathy for the driver, regardless of the series of events leading up to this. A death sentence for robbery is a bit harsh. Also, while using his motor vehicle as a weapon, he could easily have killed or injured innocent bystanders. The appropriate thing to do would have been to take the cyclist’s picture, then call the police.

  • Joe R.

    Really, look at that mess. How could they not arrest the driver? Sometimes a driver crosses over the very high bar of lawlessness the NYPD sets, and has to be arrested.

  • JL

    Sheesh… I’m glad he got his car back. I’m pretty sure his insurance is going up for when he gets out.

    Don’t touch my car man.

  • John A.

    The cyclist slashed a woman with his screwdriver as he was trying to get away. The driver shouldn’t have chased him and the cyclist shouldn’t have slashed a woman.

