Cyclist Dies of Injuries from Central Park Crash

The cyclist who cops say lost control of his e-bike after making contact with a pedestrian at a crowded Central Park intersection has died of his injuries.

Charles Cheeseboro, 43, of Harlem, died Wednesday, two days after the 3:20 p.m. crash — about which few details are known.

Cops said only that they found Cheeseboro unconscious in the East Drive near 74th Street near a 77-year old pedestrian who had an unspecified minor injury. A preliminary investigation revealed that the cyclist had struck the pedestrian, lost control of his bike, and tumbled to the ground, striking his head.

He was taken to New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he died.

Cheeseboro would be the 20th cyclist to die in New York so far this year — up from 10 all of last year — though it is unlikely that the NYPD will classify his death that way. The agency considers e-bike riders as motorcyclists in its crash statistics.

The area of the park where Cheeseboro suffered his fatal injuries is a notorious point of conflict among cyclists and pedestrians — and the many car drivers who still roll through the supposedly “car-free” greensward. City officials say cars and trucks are still allowed on Central Park roadways to make deliveries or to conduct official business, yet Streetsblog frequently spots cars that do not meet that description.

Signage in the park — including “Cars Only” paint marking — is still designed towards the automobile, despite the putative ban in June 2018.

This is a breaking story. 

  • PDiddy

    Delivery traffic along that route should only be allowed at twilight hours, 12-5 AM.

  • AJ

    Furthermore, all law enforcement should be going around the park by foot or bike, except in case of emergency.

  • It’s actually bad reporting to talk about cars at this specific point in the park; cars are seen at random times but not as a collision risk.

    There’s plenty to talk about when it comes to the collision risks between bicycles and pedestrians along this corridor. That’s been a problem for over a decade, and the idea of letting pedestrians wander across the full roadway (often without looking) as downhill bicycles are approaching – it’s a terrible roadway design that does not provide adequate separation. It’s true that the original design was supposed to be flexible to allow cars through. But it’s been years (not months) now since cars were not the primary users of this segment. That flexibility is no longer intended. DOT and the Conservancy are just terrible at keeping their intended users safe.

    This is also a fair warning that, while ebikes and scooters may not require helmets, we might want to start thinking about how we can do better in making helmets a standard practice for these fast moving, high-momentum devices. The problem was never that people hate wearing helmets, it’s just so awfully inconvenient to tote today’s helmets around… and that’s fixable.

  • wompwomp

    I have to disagree. While working on a pedal bike, the cross-park traverses were critical to getting across town without running the whole circumference of the park.

    Plus, how would police possibly discern who is making a delivery by bike and who is riding while carrying packages?

