Residential-Parking Permits: An Idea Whose Time Has Come?

It's been tried all over the country, with some big hiccups. But managed parking — if properly priced — could succeed here.

An Upper West side community board recently made the opening sally of a bid to bring resident-permit parking to New York. Can New Yorkers improve on other cities' methods? Photo: Streetopia UWS
An Upper West side community board recently made the opening sally of a bid to bring resident-permit parking to New York. Can New Yorkers improve on other cities' methods? Photo: Streetopia UWS

New York’s three million free parking spaces  — about 20 square miles and 7 percent of all city land — are by all accounts grossly underpriced for some of the world’s most-valuable real estate.

Depending on the time of day, even the most coveted spaces may be used for free by any driver — a custom that subsidizes car ownership and driving in the city with America’s densest public transit and contributing to the carnage, congestion, pollution, and road rage on our streets.

The fundamental imbalance in our parking market also inspires what some call “parking psychosis” — a condition in which entitled drivers think that the city owes them space for free car storage in the public right of way.

Into this context, one neighborhood near Midtown is injecting an idea to rationalize its parking situation in advance of the 2021 introduction of congestion pricing in the city’s central business district.

Community Board 7’s Transportation Committee resolved in May to end free parking on the Upper West Side in favor of a system of permitted residential parking, as a way to prevent suburban drivers from clogging local curbs as they seek to avoid the congestion zone. (The board’s chairwoman tabled the issue, pending a deeper discussion, until October.)

Board members immediately encountered “parking psychosis,” as outraged local car owners have inundated meetings complaining about the loss of their entitlement. The car-owning minority also gained a champion in the New York Post, which recently accused Council Speaker Corey Johnson of scuttling his potential mayoral bid because he said that “there are too many parking spaces in New York City.”

So is it time for New York to implement a residential-parking permit system?

We’ve been here before

Mayor Bloomberg certainly thought parking permits could help. He proposed such a system in 2008 as part of his ill-fated congestion-pricing plan, and the City Council tried to revive the idea in 2011 and as late as last year,  as congestion-pricing legislation passed in Albany.

“New York City is the only major city in the country that doesn’t have some element of a residential-parking permit program,” said Council Member Mark Levine, who in 2018 proposed legislation to create permit parking in northern Manhattan. “With congestion pricing coming, the problem of non-residents abusing the free parking available in Upper Manhattan is going to go from bad to worse. Residential permitting would ensure that curbside space is dedicated to be used by members of our communities and not commuters dodging congestion fees. Why would commuters from New Jersey take public transit if they can get around congestion pricing by parking for free in Upper Manhattan?”

Permitted parking would offer New York manifold benefits:

  • It would reduce or eliminate nonresidents’ ability to park in the dense neighborhoods just outside the congestion pricing zone (the goal of the Upper West Side initiative).
  • It would force residents who want permits for their cars to register them in-state, curtailing widespread registration fraud and returning the monies lost through it to the state.
  • It would raise revenue that the city could use for street-safety measures.

Other cities do it

Permitted parking is common in Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington, Los Angeles, and even the Hamptons — where many New Yorkers’ cars can be found at public beaches with resident-parking stickers affixed to their windshields. So it pays to put aside the hypocrisy and the angst and look at how other cities do it.

But an examination of  permit systems around the country shows that they shouldn’t be established without careful planning and competitive, demand-driven pricing. Most large cities that introduced them in the 1970s now face political fights over expanding permit areas and raising prices.

A resident-parking permit sign in Boston. Could similar signs come to New York when congestion pricing arrives in two years?
A resident-parking permit sign in Boston. Could similar signs come to New York when congestion pricing arrives in two years?

Residential permits could succeed here if they are priced high enough to properly value New York’s scarce public space, said Zhan Guo, an associate professor of urban planning and transportation policy at NYU. London, Vienna and Amsterdam  — which charge hundreds of dollars annually per space and actively seek to reduce car ownership as a sustainable transportation policy — present better models than American cities.

High fees would more effectively manage residents’ demand, and could even produce considerable revenue. He noted that the cost of policing a comprehensive and complex parking regime itself would justify charging prices close to market rates.

“It will be a big opportunity missed if [residential permitting] is designed as only an exclusionary measure,” Guo said.

Permits for residential parking originated in the late 1960s and early 1970s, when suburbanization had grown so much that commuters poured into city centers, overloading the parking in downtown areas on business days and driving up prices at garages. In response, drivers from the newer, distant suburbs began parking for free in older, streetcar suburbs — and walking or taking transit for the last few miles to the central business districts.

In those days, residential permits were created as the opposite of a progressive, pro-streets agenda; rather, homeowner associations sought to slow growth, reduce density, and maintain “neighborhood quality” by keeping out outsiders of other races or classes. 

Today, owing to their conservative origins, most American residential-permit districts charge way too little. In Los Angeles, annual fees are $34 per car; in Chicago, $25; in San Francisco, $144; and in Washington, D.C., $35. Boston charges no fee, although its city council is weighing a proposal to charge $25 a year for the first car, $50 for the second car, and so on. Greater Washington notes that its fees cost far less than it costs to maintain the pavement under each parking spot! (When Bloomberg last talked about permit fees, he said that they should be “in line” with those of other cities across the country. That would be a huge missed opportunity.)

The downsides

Drawbacks of residential parking permits include:

  • Low fees can incentivize resident drivers to use the curbs instead of garages.
  • Reserving too many spaces solely for residents, in a neighborhood like the Upper West Side in which only 24 percent of households own a car, might encourage more car ownership because there would be more spaces at a nominal fee.
  • Cities’ lack of enforcement against non-permit holders parking in permitted areas — it’s easier and more lucrative to ticket meter-violators in central business districts — can lead to conflict and even to vigilante-style violence between residents and outsiders. 

A veteran of earlier city residential-permit fights, who asked to remain anonymous because he now works for the governor, stressed the importance of finding political support for such initiatives; in particular, residents living near districts that have seen an influx of businesses because of up-zoning, such as Downtown Brooklyn or Long Island City, understand the benefits of banishing commuters from the curbs.

Still, it may be too politically difficult to charge full market price for annual permits — Upper West Side garages charge $5,000 to $10,000 annually for a space — but even charging 10 percent of such an amount would reduce demand for street parking and prices at garages in all but the most wealthy neighborhoods, as people sold their cars or left them at their weekend homes. As the example of Amsterdam shows, high permitting fees — say $400 to $500 a year, with a cap on the number of cars a family can have — can discourage car ownership. Some Amsterdam neighborhoods have long waiting lists.

New York City could try to balance the needs of residents and reduce congestion and cruising by dividing neighborhoods’ free parking among permitted parking (perhaps favoring disabled residents), market-rate metered parking, and bigger freight-loading zones.

But for such a program to succeed, the city must implement it in every Manhattan neighborhood, based on existing demand. Our zoned system for metered parking now takes demand into account, for example, charging more per hour to park in Midtown than in Washington Heights. Market pricing for residential permits could be determined by the number of people applying and how much they are willing to pay. That’s Donald Shoup 101.

Of course, in an ideal world we might get rid of parking entirely and re-engineer our streets for people, not cars, but permitted parking could be a good first step in that direction.

In sum, permitted parking is no panacea, but it offers a way for the city to regulate its curbs and extract revenue from drivers, one of society’s most privileged and subsidized groups. It is only justice when, in most neighborhoods, 80 to 90 percent of the public road space is set aside for the movement and storage of privately owned vehicles.

Will New Yorkers try it? We’ll see. The full board of CB7 will vote on the matter in October.

Eric Schewe is a historian and Queens resident. He writes regularly for JSTOR Daily and on Twitter @nychistorybiker.

  • Joe R.

    Just to put some sanity on the pricing, my friend’s building charges $50 a month for parking and there’s a very long waiting list. I suggested that they double this. He actually proposed that they raise it to $75. That proposal was rejected. This is in Coney Island.

    We shouldn’t be tepid with the pricing. Basically, keep raising the price until the waiting list is short or nonexistent. The only people who will want to pay that much will be those who actually need their cars on a regular basis. Those who own a car because “it’s nice to have”, but seldom use it, will get rid of it.

  • Larry Littlefield

    It would be nice if they would use a permit parking fee to maintain the streets, so the streets would still be maintained as the city goes broke. In reality, they’d do it when they are desperate for money for debts and pensions, and the streets are going to be neglected anyway.

    “Most large cities that introduced them in the 1970s.”

    Any historians of American fiscal history remember what was happening then? It’s kind of amazing NYC didn’t.

    The way to do it is to privilege the entitled, and then wait for them to die. Kind of what we need to do to survive in the country anyway.

    For “incumbent parkers,” already licensed and insured in an area, $10 per month, flat, indefinitely. You came to rely on having a vehicle? Fine. But no more like you.

    For new parkers, market rates. In areas with a “parking shortage,” no new permits for overnight parking until the shortage goes away. In most of the city, the permit should only be for parking overnight.

  • HelloWrld

    Endorsing residential permits priced at anything other than free ($0) or market rate (e.g. $5,000) is really short-sighted and will backfire on any shared streets agenda.

    Once a car driver can start saying “I pay for this parking space,” even at a paltry amount like $50/year fee, the sense of taxpayer entitlement to car storage and resentment towards removing spaces for “unpaid” bike lanes will make any street improvement project increasingly difficult and CBs even more unreasonable.

  • MotoBX

    Weren’t you the one who accused me of selling out future generations when I mentioned a VERY similar plan? If not, I’m sorry. I had said the same thing probably a year ago.

  • MotoBX

    If you just include Manhattan, you push the problem out to the outer boroughs (who also already deal with this problem). This is a 4-borough problem. Manhattanites always thinking they’re the only part of the city with problems.

    Edit: I’d be negligent if I missed the opportunity to throw in the fact that motorcycles should be charged ~1/6 the price (or free) given how little space we take up.

  • GuestBx

    In regards of enforcement, the permits should be linked to license plates. The NYPD traffic agents could drive around and automatically ticket violators via camera. Any plate that is defaced/missing/blocked would be flagged by the system and notify the traffic agent who can then schedule a tow. Other cities already use this technology for ticketing and the NYPD/State Police use it for general enforcement and tracking on certain vehicles.

  • GuestBx

    Would have to be citywide.

  • magnifico81

    How might this affect the city’s ability to repurpose curb space to delivery zones or to bike lanes? One can imagine drivers might feel even more entitled once they are actually paying to park in public.

    Also anything that encourages car ownership encourages driving, because once you own a car, that often becomes the cheapest and easiest way to travel. I’m concerned that resident parking permits do this. Are there any international examples to offer guidance?

  • There is definitely something to this. Parking permits is a plan that has a significant downside.

  • Jeff

    It’s such a minefield for so many reasons. As others have pointed out, if you think motorists feel entitled to parking now, just wait until they’re paying (comically below market rate) for it. And if we do approach market rate, then it’ll be one of those things which is a non-issue for the wealthy but imposes financial stress on the middle class. And then we ask ourselves why public space is being sold/rented to the highest bidder (as if that’s inherently worse than just giving it away for free to those who can afford a car).

    If you keep asking the questions and answering them objectively (as in never settling for “Because Cars”), the logical conclusion is that residential street parking in dense urban areas simply doesn’t make much sense to begin with.

  • Jason

    $400 to $500 a year or more, as they have in the Netherlands

    $50/month = $600/year

    Although if your point was to make people pay the entire $600 up-front, then yes, that makes sense, people will be more reluctant to drop the entire $600 at once.

  • crazytrainmatt

    I’m not so impressed by the experience in other cities. Politically it will always be underpriced and oversubscribed. And I’ve never owned a car but a few times a year I need to park a rental overnight or have friends over. Some cities give you a handful of guest passes but in general these schemes get captured by the full time parkers.

  • kevd

    in US Cities residential permits aren’t about limited parking – they’re about protecting parking, by preventing outsiders from parking there. That’s why permits are so cheap.
    Better to just add more meters, increase their price and add more loading zones than give away permits for too low a price.

  • BikeGuyEmoji

    Everyone has pointed out how, if we ‘marketize’ parking, there could be a huge market failure if it isn’t done right. The perk will be embraced as a right.
    The economic logic of owning a car in most of the city is so bad that just removing parking and reusing the space couldn’t possibly distort the parking ‘market’. This isn’t a case of a command economy building too many steel mills. Just do anything, really anything else with the space. It will be okay.

  • Vooch

    correct in Manhattan below 110th, a parking permit should cost around $9,600/year ($800/month)

    never happen.

    Therefore, the best solution is simply smart meters with variable ‘market clearing’ pricing

  • JK

    There is zero chance RPP in NYC will be used as a curb pricing tool. Bloomberg proposed $10/yr to cover admin fees because it was politically impossible to get more than that. A big minus to RPP is that it further formalizes NYC’s completely backwards curbside parking priorities that put private car storage before commercial vehicles. Movers, contractors etc must have curb access, their only option is double parking. There is no “balance” to be had. They should come first, not free storage of private property.

    A couple big pluses to NYC RPP not mentioned here: fight placard creep; make car owners register and insure cars in NYS thus paying more of true cost of their car use. A study by NYS Dept of Insurance found about 1/3rd of cars parked in some NYC neighborhoods are registered out of state — mainly PA and FL.

  • Joe R.

    Making car owners register and insure their car in NYS could be one thing which has a huge effect on car ownership here. For a lot of people whose finances are marginal, this could be the tipping point which makes them get rid of the car.

  • Joe R.

    Whether they pay monthly or annually, my point was $600 a year is still a low enough price that there will be waiting list for spots but high enough to encourage some subset of car owners into getting rid of their car.

    Also keep in mind the secondary effect of residential parking permits. You’ll have to register and insure you car in NYS. This could make keeping it cost thousands more. Between that and the RPP fees, we could have a fair number of people who no longer consider owning a car worthwhile.

  • Reader

    I agree with many of the other commenters who are concerned that charging for on-street parking would create a larger sense of entitlement among NYC motorists than there already is. It would also be either politically untenable or economically unsustainable, given where you’d have to price permits to take hold with the public and pay for the cost of administering it. Seems like a no-win situation.

    The secret to minimizing cars on NYC streets, especially in the densest parts of the city where good transit is available, is simply to change the regulations. Don’t allow overnight parking on some blocks. Or don’t allow it during the day so that the curb can be used for deliveries or short-term parking by contractors, as is currently happening with DOT’s pilot project. As on CPW, remove parking and turn that space into bike lanes. 14th Street, if it ever happens, is also a good model. Where parking exists, turn them into special spaces for the disabled. Everything else can be curb extensions, bike corrals, places to store trash bins for better sanitation, etc.

    We just have to make it gradually harder and harder to store a car on the street. That’s it.

  • Elizabeth F

    If you simply ban overnight parking, that’s just an open invitation for suburban commuters to use those spaces during the daytime instead.

  • Elizabeth F

    Is there anything particularly wrong with suburban commuters driving partway into NYC and using transit the rest of the way? Depending on the suburb and the commuter, that may work better than an all-transit trip. And if the neighborhood in question is itself one with relatively high car ownership where people leave during the day (reasonable for some outlying neighborhoods, not reasonable in most of Manhattan), then it can work out.

  • Reader

    All just suggestions. No single one of these would be a fix-all.

  • Joe R.

    That model makes the most sense in the suburbs, where there is often no form of transit at all to the nearest rail station. If you live in NYC, there is usually a bus to the nearest subway station. While bus service in general in the outer boroughs is lousy, at least the buses to the subway during rush hours offer reasonable levels of service. We could also expand bike share, and have bike parking near subway stops. The distances most people in the city need to travel to reach a rail station are easily negotiated by means other than automobiles.

    Suburbanites who drive into city limits, park, and take the subway the rest of the way would instead park at a local rail station in the suburbs if we eliminated easy parking for them within city limits. This might be better for them anyway. Railroads typically travel a lot faster than subways, so their overall commute time could be less.

  • Seymour Butz

    charging at minimum $240 for a yearly permit in NYC would at least be fair and we might see an actual impact

  • Seymour Butz

    agreed, I think it would still be a bargain to get a parking permit for NYC at $240. a year

  • Joe R.

    This plan rubs me the wrong way for the same reason tiers in a union, the reduction in Social Security benefits for those born later, the recent tax cuts which expire in 2025 all do. They give the generation which already got far more than its fair share even more. If anything, we should charge these people more for RPPs, not less. Charging them less isn’t only bad from a fairness perspective. These people are getting on in years. Do we really want them to continue to drive? Many of them weren’t even safe drivers when they were younger. Now they’re rolling disasters waiting to happen.

  • Elizabeth F

    You speak like someone who has no idea how things are in the NYC suburbs. “This might be better for them anyway” come on, don’t you see how patronizing and ignorant that sounds…

    It’s true that the VAST MAJORITY of NY suburbanites already take commuter rail / train directly from where they live. For (some of) the rest, there’s a good reason. For example, if your ultimate destination is an outer borough or uptown, instead of the Manhattan CBD. Poor transit investment in NJ is also a reason, but ultimately NJ needs to step up its game and spend more to fix this. But the number of suburbanites who drive in is less than the number of available parking spots near the ends of subway lines — for the vast majority of people, the extra time on the subway required to save a few bucks is just not worth it.

    It’s also the case in the outer neighborhoods that a significant number of people drive to work, leaving (some) empty spaces every day. As with suburbanites, they do this for a variety of reasons. Many work in places not well served by by the transit within 800m of their front door. As with the commuter rail, the subway works best for getting people to jobs in in Manhattan.

    Another issue is that, contrary to stereotypes, not all suburbanites are rich. In fact, many are not-rich, not-white and struggling to survive. Just look at apartment rents in Yonkers, New Rochelle, Mt. Vernon and most of Hudson County NJ to see what I mean. Many of these people simply cannot afford to drive and park all day at a commuter rail station, not to mention commuter rail fares.

  • Edwin V

    This. Do it slowly. Keep adding loading areas. Keep expanding metered areas. Then there won’t be any major blowback. Residential permits are a bad idea.

  • car free nation

    I’m disappointed that even here at Streetsblog, we are not discussing the more equitable solution, which is metered parking.

    The problem with residential permits is that they give priority to residents rather than all the other people who might park in a neighborhood. If I don’t have a car, I still might want my plumber to be able to find parking on my street.

    Also as a practical matter, if most of the spots are reserved for residents, how do you actually drive anywhere to visit people. There’s be no legal parking.

    Since anything we do it politically untenable anyway, why not start with something that is actually more practical?

    Also, I’d recommend using the money for something more tangible. There are 3 million free street parking spaces in NYC. There are about 1.5 million bus rides a day. How about we charge for parking, and give free bus rides to everyone?

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Shoup to O’Toole: The Market for Parking Is Anything But Free

By Streetsblog |
We’re reprinting this reply [PDF] from UCLA professor Donald Shoup, author of the High Cost of Free Parking, to Randal O’Toole, the libertarian Cato Institute senior fellow who refuses to acknowledge the role of massive government intervention in the market for parking, and the effect this has had on America’s car dependence. It’s an excellent […]
STREETSBLOG USA

Curb Appeal

By Alan Durning |
Alan Durning is the executive director of Sightline. This post is #15 in the Sightline series, Parking? Lots! Imagine if you could put a meter in front of your house and charge every driver who parks in “your” space. It’d be like having a cash register at the curb. Free money! How much would you collect? Hundreds […]

Motorists Dominate UES Parking Workshop

By Brad Aaron |
Streetsblog commenter BicyclesOnly attended last night’s DOT neighborhood parking workshop at Temple Israel on E. 75th St. Here is his account (originally posted here): I think I was the only one present (some young and idealistic-looking DoT staff excepted) who did not own a car. I heard so many bad arguments for bad policy that […]

Details of the Mayor’s Residential Parking Permit Proposal

By Aaron Naparstek |
Potential residential parking permit stickers, curbside regulations, and David Yassky. Here are some more details about the residential parking permit program proposed today by Mayor Bloomberg and DOT Commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan: A residential parking permit (RPP) plan will be included in the congestion pricing legislation that will be introduced in the City Council and State […]

Parking Squat: Kind of silly and yet…

By Aaron Naparstek |
Boy, the parking squat post really seems to have hit a nerve in the comments section. In some ways, it is not surprising. Working and writing on these issues for a few years now I have found that New Yorkers are increasingly supportive of the idea of creating better pedestrian, cycling and bus facilities. Yet, […]