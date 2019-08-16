Friday’s Headlines: The Times Gets It Right and Trottenberg Gets It Wrong Edition
Our editor is up in Vermont taking his daughter to college, so we’ll keep this short and sweet: The best story of the day yesterday was that Times editorial.
Looks like Streetsblog is rubbing off on our friends at the Gray Lady, as the Paper of Record editorialized on the need for more cycling safety. “On street safety, as with many other issues, the mayor needs to think bigger, and more creatively,” the Times opined. We could not have said it better ourselves (though we recently did)!
Here’s the rest of the news:
- While the Times was being disappointed by the mayor, Streetsblog is being betrayed by Polly Trottenberg, who has quietly folded part of the residential loading zone program hailed by Streetsblog last month. Trottenberg caved because residents of Fort Greene complained they got parking tickets for leaving their cars in “No parking” zones. But the same drivers also complain of all the double-parked trucks. Trottenberg should have called out their hypocrisy and stuck to her plan. (NYDN)
- Advocates are still upset at all the MTA secrecy. (NYDN)
- Dial “M” for “mishugah.” (NY Post)
- The Post continues to be the Paper of Record when it comes to lame LIRR work rules — and MTA overtime. That said, amNY also covered.
- Everyone followed Thursday’s Daily News scoop about the DOT’s annual mobility report — which shows very little mobility. Gothamist had the best take.
- Queens Council Member Bob Holden still doesn’t like bus lanes that help thousands of people get to work. He prefers storage for cars not even being used. (Queens Chronicle)