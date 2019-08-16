Friday’s Headlines: The Times Gets It Right and Trottenberg Gets It Wrong Edition

Our editor is up in Vermont taking his daughter to college, so we’ll keep this short and sweet: The best story of the day yesterday was that Times editorial.

Looks like Streetsblog is rubbing off on our friends at the Gray Lady, as the Paper of Record editorialized on the need for more cycling safety. “On street safety, as with many other issues, the mayor needs to think bigger, and more creatively,” the Times opined. We could not have said it better ourselves (though we recently did)!

Here’s the rest of the news: