EXCLUSIVE: Madison Lyden’s Mom to Central Park West Bike Lane Foes: ‘Shame on You!’

Madison Lyden was killed on Central Park West on Aug. 10, 2018. Her mother is blasting residents of the Upper West Side who are trying to block a protected bike lane.
Saturday is the first anniversary of the death of Madison Lyden, an Australian tourist who was killed as she rode a rented bike on Central Park West on Aug. 10. Lyden veered into traffic to avoid a cab driver who had parked in the painted bike lane, only to be hit by a drunk sanitation truck driver. Her death led to new calls for the city to install a protected bike lane on Central Park West — a lane the city is currently building. But residents of 25 Central Park West have sued the city to stop the lane and preserve 400 spaces for parked cars. Streetsblog asked Lyden’s mother, Amanda Berry, to reflect on the loss of her daughter and the fight ahead to honor her death with more protection for cyclists.

My name is Amanda Berry.

I am Madison Jane Lyden’s mom. She was 23 years of age when she died. On Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, 4:45 p.m. (7:15 a.m. Australian time) my life changed forever.

A call from Madison’s dad, Andrew, woke me. His voice I will never forget, no greeting.

“Amanda…”

It was fear, fear and devastation in his voice that frightened me more than anything I had heard, my worst fear as a parent started.

“Amanda. Our little girl has been hurt in New York. You have to prepare yourself. It’s a life and death situation.”

Then he cried.

“An off-duty nurse that worked on Madison said they will call us in 15 minutes.”

I assured him she had to be OK; she had to be! Then I hung up, panicked and paced then thought to call Madison’s friend Pam, who was traveling with her. Running upstairs to find Adrian, my partner, I called and connected.

“Pam what’s happening? Is Madison OK?” only to hear Pam screaming hysterical.

“What did she say?” I said to Adrian

“I think she said she died.”

Adrian made her repeat it and he just looked at me and I knew. I fell to the floor screaming. Life that day changed for me, for us all. I am not the same person. Neither is her Dad. Part of us died that day with Madison.

Lyden with her travel partner Pam.
Lyden with her travel partner Pam, on the road.

Andrew arrived not long after to drive me around to our other daughter’s place, so we could both tell Paige that her twin had been killed.

I have been in shock and suffered PTSD since. Madison’s entire extended family, her brothers, her sisters, step-parents. I thought this was going to kill Madison’s grandmother, and it nearly did (her heart arrested twice after losing Madison).

I had received a message from Madison while I was sleeping hours before she died, saying. “I leave here Sunday morning Mumma and make my way to Bali and then two weeks till we can cuddle xxx” with a picture of Madison with the Empire State Building behind her. She was so happy and glowing.

To the entitled, wealthy, Central Park West apartment owners fighting this protected bike lane: SHAME, shame on you!! This news shocked me, it devastated me like a personal assault.

If this bike lane had been built years ago when it was first proposed, my daughter Madison would be here today without a doubt! Madison would be close to finishing her Masters in Psychology now.

I would like to thank the local community reaching out to me offering their condolences and support, also sharing their outrage at nothing being done sooner as Madison’s death was preventable. I have heard their stories of their losses, losing their little ones out the front of their buildings by entitled drivers — losing their children, family members and friends.

The carnage has to stop — 18 cycling deaths already this year, not to mention the injuries! Eighteen families and groups of friends living our nightmare, missing out on their children’s accomplishments, their wedding days, their highs and lows. All this can be stopped.

Can I ask you wealthy apartment owners one question: Is your car park worth a human life?

Madison was ours and we were hers.

Madison Lyden and her mom, Amanda Barry.
  • PDiddy

    This amount of selfishness reminds me of a segment on Bill Maher’s show about, “The sick culture of wealth.” He talked about how rich people think it’s OK to over use water in California as the state is grappling with a drought and how a rich asshole dentist paid a ridiculous amount of money to shoot a lion.

    This is what rich people do. They use their clout to steal from the public. It’s not enough to have all the money, they have to steal all the things of beauty in the world from the common folk as well.

    In this case, they are stealing our very ability to stay alive. Fighting a safety project tooth and nail so they can have free parking. Instead of embracing a lifestyle that 70% of NYC residents live everyday, they fight it viciously. We are plebs, and they are the aristocrats that lawmakers have to cater to.

    We can’t be content with politicians like DeBlasio. We need more Corey Johnsons and AOCs in office. Vote out the blue dog democrats who would have you think that centrism actually gets us anywhere.

  • Joe R.

    “they have to steal all the things of beauty in the world from the common folk as well”
    That includes raping our planet so they can add another zero to their bank accounts. Why do you think it’s so hard to get off fossil fuels? Even the wealthy know damned well they’ll run out, and we’ll need to be on alternatives eventually. However, they want to suck every last drop of oil out of the ground before they let us switch so they can get as rich as possible.

    Fights like this are just disgusting. All we’re asking is to be able to use our bikes without getting killed. Even that they have to deny us for their own selfish comforts.

    This is why the rich will increasingly have to live in gated communities for their own safety if they don’t change their ways. Everyone who’s not rich is hating them more and more.

  • Vooch

    Should be made a flier and placed on car windshield’s on CPW…..

  • Zach Katz

    Uh, let’s not forget that poor and middle class people are very often just as selfish about their cars/parking.

