BREAKING: Upper West Side NIMBYs Sue City Over Central Park West Bike Lane

A group of Upper West Siders has started legal proceedings against the city for its plans to build a protected bike lane on Central Park West.

The suit, filed late on Tuesday by owners at the Century Condominum, argues that the plan constitutes “a wide-spread and comprehensive change to the traffic patterns on Central Park West” that is illegal because the city did not perform a sufficient environmental review.

Read the entire filing below.

City lawyers will race to 60 Centre Street on Wednesday in hopes of preventing a judge from issuing a temporary restraining order against the life-saving bike path, which was expected to be begun this year — little over a year after cyclist Madison Lyden was killed on the roadway when she was forced out of an unsafe painted bike lane and into traffic.

The case is just the latest in the last few months featuring a small group of residents challenging a fairly routine — and generally widely accepted as legitimate — use of government power. In the Bronx, some business owners on Morris Park Avenue sued the city to block its plans for a “road diet” that would reduce the roadway from four speedway-like lanes to two, with a center turning bay — a design that has been used repeatedly all over the city.

And on 14th Street, wealthy West Village and Chelsea landowners sued to stop the city’s plans for a bus-only roadway, claiming it would send cars to their quiet residential streets.

Both matters are pending in various courts.

CPW Residential Board of M v Residential Board of M PETITION 1 by Gersh Kuntzman on Scribd