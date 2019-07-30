BREAKING: Upper West Side NIMBYs Sue City Over Central Park West Bike Lane

The city is being sued to block a protected bike lane on Central Park West — where Madison Lyden was killed last year. Photo: David Meyer
The city is being sued to block a protected bike lane on Central Park West — where Madison Lyden was killed last year. Photo: David Meyer

A group of Upper West Siders has started legal proceedings against the city for its plans to build a protected bike lane on Central Park West.

The suit, filed late on Tuesday by owners at the Century Condominum, argues that the plan constitutes “a wide-spread and comprehensive change to the traffic patterns on Central Park West” that is illegal because the city did not perform a sufficient environmental review.

Read the entire filing below.

City lawyers will race to 60 Centre Street on Wednesday in hopes of preventing a judge from issuing a temporary restraining order against the life-saving bike path, which was expected to be begun this year — little over a year after cyclist Madison Lyden was killed on the roadway when she was forced out of an unsafe painted bike lane and into traffic.

The case is just the latest in the last few months featuring a small group of residents challenging a fairly routine — and generally widely accepted as legitimate — use of government power. In the Bronx, some business owners on Morris Park Avenue sued the city to block its plans for a “road diet” that would reduce the roadway from four speedway-like lanes to two, with a center turning bay — a design that has been used repeatedly all over the city.

And on 14th Street, wealthy West Village and Chelsea landowners sued to stop the city’s plans for a bus-only roadway, claiming it would send cars to their quiet residential streets.

Both matters are pending in various courts.

 

CPW Residential Board of M v Residential Board of M PETITION 1 by Gersh Kuntzman on Scribd

  • thomas040

    Jesus Christ this is so backwards thinking it’s almost incomprehensible.

  • com63

    You guys should provide an update on how 14th st is working without the busway restrictions

  • Driver

    You guys should provide an update on how 14th St is not working without the busway restrictions. *Corrected*

  • These damn fools were no doubt encouraged by the irresponsible decision of Judge Rakower in granting an injunction on the 14th Street busway on the same spurious grounds.

  • Would like a future, please

    it’s climate arson.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

DOT Has Ruled Out a Crosstown Bike Lane on 72nd Street [Updated]

By Ben Fried |
DOT is studying routes for crosstown bike lanes on the Upper East Side, but it looks like 72nd Street, which could provide a seamless route across Central Park, won’t be one of them. With the arrival of Citi Bike, neighborhood advocates have been pressing DOT to add more crosstown bike connections on the Upper East Side, which […]

The Case for a Two-Way Protected Bike Lane on Plaza Street

By Mike Epstein |
Cross-posted from Brooklyn Spoke. In April 2010, DOT proposed an overhaul of the chaotic and dangerous Grand Army Plaza to include two-way protected bike lanes on Plaza Street East and West. (Plaza Street is not the high-speed roadway around the arch and fountain, but rather the less trafficked outer roadways, which already have one-way buffered […]