Wednesday’s Headlines: See You in Court Edition

A languid summer day burst into a frenzy late on Tuesday when a riot (a murder? A bevy?) of rich Upper West Siders sued the city to stop its plans for a live-saving protected bike lane on Central Park West.

Streetsblog was first out of the gate with the court papers, but everyone got on the story quickly. Clayton Guse and Stephen Rex Brown — two genuine stars of the Daily News — pounded out a quick hit (though whose idea was it to call the plaintiffs a “community group” when, in fact, they are rich condo owners at 25 Central Park West?). The Post’s David Meyer pointed out that it was indeed, a condo board that sued.

City lawyers will be at 60 Centre Street today to hopefully convince a judge not to halt the plans. We’ll be there, too.

For now, though, here’s your news: