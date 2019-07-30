Tuesday’s Headlines: The New York Post Is Wrong AGAIN Edition

One day after we criticized the New York Post for its anti-cycling editorial, the Tabloid of Record decided to treat the occasion of the city’s 18th cyclist death this year with an article seeking to create sympathy for the driver who doored artist Em Samolewicz, sending her to the pavement of Third Avenue, where she was run over by the driver of a huge truck.

Other outlets, such as amNY, covered Samolewicz’s death in a more satisfactory manner — and even the Post finally got around to mourning the victim. Gothamist’s Jake Offenhartz had the best scoop, getting an NYPD spokesperson to reveal that the NYPD does not understand New York State vehicular code.

Meanwhile, here’s the rest of the news from an otherwise slow yesterday: