Wednesday’s Headlines: Another Day of Mass Carnage Edition

God damn it. Tuesday brought another two dead cyclists in a city that is now already seven cyclist deaths ahead of all of last year. A 17-year-old named Alex Cordero was run down on Staten Island — a borough with not a single protected bike lane on any road — at around 1 p.m. (The Daily News covered the tabloid angle.) And three hours later, a still-unidentified 58-year-old cyclist was killed on McGuinness Boulevard in Greenpoint, an urban wasteland of speeding cars.

Activists pointed out that all 17 cyclists deaths this year were preventable — through the elusive mix of enforcement, legislation, design, education and systematic deconstruction of the car culture. Mayor de Blasio now has an even bigger monkey on his back as he presents his long-awaited bicycle safety plan on Thursday — a plan that advocates had been calling for when the death count was in the single digits. It had better be as bold as this road crisis is terrifying.

Transportation Alternatives called for the mayor to do something big — but also to do something really small and simple: “We call on Mayor de Blasio to join us on a bike ride so he can experience firsthand the reality New York City cyclists face every day,” the group said in a statement.

