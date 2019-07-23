Tuesday Headlines: So, About that NYPD Crackdown Edition

The NYPD just concluded its three-week “crackdown” on reckless drivers and bike lane blockers. So how did that go?

As best as we can tell — mostly because the NYPD guards public information as closely as the Department of Correction holds onto triple murderers — the crackdown was both a success and a reminder of how little the NYPD does during the other 49 weeks of the year.

First, the good news: During the so-called “Bicycle Safe Passage Initiative,” cops wrote 8,648 summonses for parking in a bike lane — or nearly double the number of summonses written during the same period last year. Also, cops wrote 2,913 summonses to motorists who failed to yield to a pedestrian or bicyclist — a 17-percent increase over the same period last year, according to Sgt. Mary Frances O’Donnell, a police spokesperson.

So when they want to do it, they can do it (though, let’s do some math: The summonses for parking in a bike lane add up to roughly five per precinct per day — so, wow, some crackdown. And not to be annoying, but 2,913 failure to yield summonses is less than two per precinct per day. Most cyclists see two failure to yields per bike ride per minute).

Now, a legitimate complaint: The NYPD is entirely opaque about public data. The department’s own website shows that from January to June of this year, cops wrote just 368 tickets to drivers parked in bike lanes citywide! Yet Patch reported that other NYPD data — data that’s not online — showed that officers had issued 35,089 summonses to vehicles parked in bike lanes this year as of July 7, a 14-percent drop from the 40,802 tickets written in the same period in 2018. So, again, some crackdown.

We had asked the NYPD for the same data last week, but it never came, despite several follow-ups. Memo to the next mayor: Please get NYPD record-keeping up to 1990s standards, at least.

Now, for the rest of the news from a busy Monday: