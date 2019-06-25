Tuesday’s Headlines: Another Cyclist Killed Edition

First, here’s your daily reminder: Our boss is leading a panel discussion at the Museum of the City of New York on Thursday night, so every time you see the hyperlinked logo left on one of our stories, that’s our way of telling you he’d really love it if you’d join him. Just click on the logo to buy tickets (and use the promo code BIKE1) to save $2!

Until then, here’s the news:

Several outlets followed Streetsblog’s coverage of the 12th cyclist killed in the city this year. Robyn Hightman was just 20. NY Post added nice details about the dead cyclist. And amNY had coverage of the massive vigil for Hightman, as cyclists are growing increasingly frustrated by the rising body count. Gothamist also covered. And the mayor was on Inside City Hall, defending his increasingly suspect record (NY1). No one mentioned what Friend of Streetsblog Dan Miller tipped us off to. Check out this picture he sent us:

We all know that Uber and Lyft are undermining yellow cabs — and devastating transit — because both of the in-the-red companies are subsidizing rides to grab market share. Well, that’s going to end when Wall Street’s sugar daddies want to see profits. (Yahoo Finance)

Can you believe that Council Member Mark Gjonaj — who is suing the city to block its redesign of Morris Park Avenue — is now upset at the city for not finishing the line painting … which was underway when Gjonaj got a judge to stop the city from painting the new lines! (The City)

As we said, as long as Uber doesn’t park its flying taxis in the bike lane. But now members of the House are calling for a ban on those fancy helicopter flights. (Patch)

OK, OK, we admit it, Cuomo’s plan for the L train was better than the original MTA plan. For the 100th time, you win, Clayton Guse! (NYDN)

Turns out, the yellow cab industry had a Cassandra that the city ignored (NYDN, amNY). And the Council is finally really angry (NY Times). Meanwhile, yellow cabbies just want some relief (NY1)

Discounts for intra-city LIRR rides will continue for another year, a boon to transit that’s a win for all New Yorkers. (NYDN)

In a sad personal note for our grizzled editor and former Postie, Steve Dunleavy is dead. RIP. (NY Post)

The mayor’s presidential campaign heads to Florida today through Thursday.