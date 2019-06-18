Hey, West Side Greenway, Citi Bike Called and It Wants Its Bike Lane Back!

Citi Bike's popular e-bikes will be banned on the West Side Greenway. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman
The outrage has only just begun over state lawmakers’ apparent plans to bar e-bikes and e-scooters from the Hudson River Greenway.

Officials at Citi Bike are raising an issue about language in the State Senate bill that bars newly legalized electric bikes and scooters from the popular bike path along the West Side Highway — one of the world’s busiest bike lanes.

The bill, which was tweaked after lobbying by the Hudson River Park Trust and Hudson River Park Friends, is expected to pass on Wednesday. If unchanged, it would block all electric bikes from the greenway, including already-legal pedal-assist e-bikes offered by Citi Bike earlier this year — bikes that are set to return to city streets this fall after a repair issue.

Through a spokeswoman, Citi Bike said only, “We’re eager to work with Hudson River Park to ensure that Citi Bike riders are able to ride down the greenway bike path when pedal-assist bike return in the fall.” A spokesman for Jump bike — which offers pedal-assist cycles, though for now only in pilot programs in Staten Island and the Bronx — also questioned the ban on the greenway.

“Banning pedal-assist bikes on the largest bike lane in the country would be a loss for thousands of riders, but it’s more proof that we need to fight for more protected bike lanes and wider infrastructure across the city,” said Harry Hatfield, a spokesman for the Uber-owned red bike company.

Taken together, the message is clear: How did the Hudson River Park Trust get the already-legal pedal-assist electric bike — plus two soon-to-be-legalized classes of throttle-controlled e-bikes that can’t exceed 25 miles per hour — barred from the greenway?

No one is talking today. Streetsblog reached out to State Senators Brad Hoylman and Liz Krueger — who are both said to have insisted on limits on e-bikes and scooters in Manhattan as a precondition of supporting the wider legalization bill. Neither Connie Fishman of Hudson River Park Friends nor officials at the Hudson River Park Trust returned our call — both groups testified against e-bikes and scooters on the greenway at a state hearing earlier this month.

The lack of official comment from lawmakers and e-bike opponents recalls the adage that success has many fathers but failure is an orphan. The vacuum of comments from officials was filled by bike advocates furious over the greenway ban.

Josh Gold, a spokesman for Uber, pointed out that losing the greenway puts more pressure on public officials to create more safe space for cyclists — including those he hopes will someday get to use the Uber-owned Jump bike.

A spokeswoman for Ramos pointed out that the bill does allow for officials to eventually legalize e-bikes or scooters on the Hudson River Greenway.

“The way the bill is written, it allows for agencies that oversee the greenway to decide to repeal that [no-e-bike/scooter] provision and it also allows them to regulate what they would allow on the greenways,” said Ramos spox Julia Arredondo. “This is part of the bill’s overall goal to stop the policing of New York’s delivery workers while giving municipalities control over their own streets.”

The only problem is that delivery workers like using the greenway because it provides a direct north-south route in Manhattan — the main area for food delivery. Macartney Morris of the Biking Public Project, which spearheaded the drive to legalize e-bikes, saw confusion in the future.

“The relief this bill provides workers far outweighs the trade-off regarding the greenway,” he said. “However, tiers of legality for different roadways is no better than tiers of legality for different e-bikes classes. Delivery cyclists and workers deserve safe and direct passage on the greenway and on every New York City street, just as other e-bike riders do as well.”

  • Rider

    This is what happens when a critical piece of bike infrastructure is run by people who don’t understand cycling as a form of transportation and may even be openly antagonistic toward it. It’s the same mentality that leads to disruptive Fleet Week closures and ticket stings at intersections with no cross traffic.

  • Guest

    Can somebody point out the actual language about the greenway in the bill? I couldn’t find it in the version I read over. Thanks?

  • Joe R.

    Here’s something I found yesterday:

    https://electricbikereview….

    When bike path signs use word such as ‘motor vehicles’ and ‘motorbikes’ , the laws are likely referring to gas-ICE motorbikes/dirt bikes/scooters, and not ebikes. Other references to ‘motorized bicycles’ or ‘motorized vehicles’ sound more inclusive and probably are intended for either ebikes or gas mopeds. If in doubt, you always have the option to pedal unassisted by completely powering your bike down.

    It sounds to me like e-bikes can’t be banned from riding on the greenway, only banned from using their motor while on it. In the case of bikes which are pedal assist only, it’s hard for anyone to tell whether you have the assist on or not since your legs are moving in either case. This makes enforcement of the ban all but impossible, and therefore makes the ban pointless. This doesn’t help those with throttle only e-bikes, but it’s a step in the right direction of getting this silly ban reversed.

  • thomas040

    Does this mean that if I were to get a van moof I wouldn’t legally be able to ride it up the Hudson green way? That’s like banning electric cars from the west side high way. That makes no sense at all.

  • Elizabeth F
  • Elizabeth F

    My thoughts:

    * If Uber (er, Citibike) wants it, that makes me think this ridiculous Greenway ban will be removed. Sad but true, $$ speaks.

    * Yes, delivery workers use the Greenway, I see it all the time. Not just for longer-distance deliveries; but also for commuting home. Because, you know, delivery workers don’t live in places like Chelsea, Williamsburg or Brooklyn Heights. But they DO live in places like Washington Heights, Inwood, Kingsbridge, Norwood, etc. All of which you get to via the Hudson River Greenway!

    * This bill was never about legalizing e-bikes statewide; but rather, about allowing throttle scooters and ending NYPD harassment of delivery workers in NYC. Both are laudable goals; but until e-bikes are legalized statewide, they are not actually legal in NY State in a useful way. (Because outside of NYC you have to go through many municipalities to get from point A to point B).

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    Fair enforcement may be impossible but enforcement is easy – the cops pull people over and write them tickets. They’re already quite practiced at it.

  • kevd

    see also:
    all mta bridge bike paths

  • i have been riding a vanmoof on the greenway for the past couple of weeks. what a lovely experience, and nothing that threatens anyone in anyway. having said that, google, you had better not mess with our greenway or you will pay.

  • Joe R.

    Yes but something like this could easily backfire. Nowadays it’s often difficult to tell pedal assist e-bikes apart from regular bikes. What happens when a cop pulls over a regular cyclist who is going fast enough for the cop to think he/she is on an e-bike? Most likely the cops won’t believe it if the person says it’s not. So it goes to court, the cop loses, and now the cyclist who was falsely accused has a good lawsuit. In addition, if such things happen regularly, it’s a public relations disaster for the NYPD. The NYPD only got away with harassing delivery cyclists because they’re often here illegally and really can’t defend themselves. If they try this with some of the rich, white people on the greenway who can fight back, they’ll lose big time.

    Since fair enforcement will be all but impossible, it’s likely the ban won’t make it into law, at least for pedal assist bikes.

