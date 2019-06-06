Maniacal Driver Tried to Mow Down a Cyclist in Manhattan

The driver trying to kill the biker. Photo: Barstool Sports.
Cops must hunt down and cuff the abusive driver who tried to kill a cyclist near the West Side Greenway on Thursday morning, bike advocates are demanding.

A ballistic motorist behind the wheel of a Dodge muscle car, who was fittingly wearing a bodybuilding.com-shirt, drove through a crosswalk along the West Side Highway after the light had turned red and pedestrians had the walk signal, according to Liz Gonzales, who posted about the incident on Barstool Sports.

She said she and her dog were almost hit by the driver as they tried to cross before the driver almost hit the biker right behind them.

Gonzales said she quickly walked around the car, scared for her life, but when the biker confronted the driver for almost hitting him, the man behind the wheel went berserk and tried to run the cyclist over — all caught on Gonzales’s horrifying video. The driver started shoving him along on the road with the grill of his car.

Gonzales was terrified for the biker — and posted a picture of the alleged road rager. But the NYPD showed up and did nothing, according to Gothamist, letting the unidentified motorist drive off without a hitch in what looks like a maroon Dodge Charger or Challenger — cars marketed specifically as tough machines and as “Unmistakable Muscle.”

Liz Gonzales posted this picture of the alleged assailant. Do you know this man? Photo: Liz Gonzales
“What was a surprise was how little the cops did when they arrived,” Gonzales said. “They pretty much just showed up to clear up the traffic jam and let the muscle car bruh drive off with his protein shaker to the tattoo parlor. No tickets. No arrest. Just a quick, ‘move it along’ to start this beautiful Thursday morning.”

Much of the interaction is unknown, but cyclists are filled with rage, given that nothing there is never a justification for using an automobile as a weapon. It’s unclear if cops saw Gonzales’s video, but activists are demanding to know why police just let him go on his merry way to likely intimidate even more bikers and pedestrians — or actually hurt them.

“Another psychotic, roid (sic) rage piece of garbage driver trying to kill a cyclist on our roads. We need to ID this worthless scum and have him arrested and banned for driving for life,” wrote Chesney Parks on Twitter.

“Would someone from NYPD’s 10th Precinct care to explain why this driver hasn’t been arrested? Or perhaps someone from NYC Mayor’s Office can explain how letting a driver who assaults someone with a muscle car is able to driver off without as much as a ticket in the age of Vision Zero?” Transportation Alternative’s spokesman Joe Cutrufo wrote on Twitter.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ten cyclists have been killed so far this year on New York City roads, the same number as were killed all of last year, police stats show.

  • Joe R.

    Another fucking psycho driver. What is it about driving that brings out the worst in people?

  • Och

    The driver is probably a cop.

  • BruceWillisThrowsACar@You

    Human beings cannot handle being motor vehicle drivers, cops, or anything with a perceived notion of power or authority. It appears to stem from a human being’s inherent nature to survive and part of survival used to be having guaranteed large amounts of food and resources. However now in fucking 2019 it is the ability to obtain some form of power, authority, status, or become ‘resource rich’ (i.e. money or fiat money) since most of society has buried the hunter gatherer phase. 2019 survival is simply an abstracted version of our survival origins. This is what I have concluded. We will never change unless we evolve substantially to the point that our survival instincts are obsolete / deprecated. We will never see this in our lifetimes.

