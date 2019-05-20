Monday’s Headlines: No Wonder Cabbies are Going Bankrupt Edition

Sunday started with a bombshell, as the New York Times’s Brian Rosenthal — he of the still-discussed “expensive tunnel” story in 2017 — unveiled his latest investigative effort: a months-long look into how the New York City taxi medallion market was propped up on bad loans only to pop like the housing bubble during the sub-prime era. The victims? Mostly immigrant cabbies.

“The whole thing was like a Ponzi scheme because it totally depended on the value going up,” said Haywood Miller, a debt specialist, who offered the money quote. “The part that wasn’t fair was the guy who’s buying is an immigrant, maybe someone who couldn’t speak English. They were conned.” America’s fairest big city, Mr. Mayor? It doesn’t seem like it in Rosenthal’s series. (Part II of the investigation is here.)

Pity the poor reporters at the other papers who had to match Rosenthal’s report. The Post stuck with the same angle as the Times, while the Daily News added some value with some statistics about the damaging role Lyft and Uber played.

Meanwhile, here was the rest of the news: