Monday’s Headlines: Don’t Drive To Your Green New Deal Rally, Mr. Mayor

Mayor de Blasio will hold a Green New Deal rally at Trump Tower at noon today, but last week was a complete disaster for the supposedly environmentalist mayor. In the space of a few days, he a) again justified his anecdote-based crackdown on e-bike riders, b) offered Bay Ridge a Vision Zero-less plan for painted, not protected, bike lanes, and c) deployed the NYPD to give cars a barricade-protected driveway on land long ago earmarked as a public park.

So we applaud Mayor de Blasio for rallying to save the planet, but would still like to point out that he loses credibility when he can’t find a way to help delivery workers do their jobs, can’t encourage cycling on a wider, safer scale, and can’t save a few hundreds square feet in Jackson Heights. (Oh, and that road fatality death rate — it’s trending in the wrong direction.) But, sure, attend a rally. But please don’t drive to it, OK?

In any event, here’s the weekend’s news digest: