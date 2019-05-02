Thursday’s Headlines: Keep on Rocking in the (Car) Free World Edition

Wegmans

Old guys like our editor still like to get out and rock — so tonight, he and other members of the anti-car/pro-guitar crowd will head to Arlene’s Grocery on the Lower East Side to hear “War on Cars” co-host Sarah Goodyear’s band, Suffragette Kitty. The fun starts at 8. Details here. (Bonus points: The Allen Street bike lane can get you to the club from the north or south — keep a sharp eye out for fellow car-battlers Doug Gordon and Aaron Naparstek on a tandem from Brooklyn.)

And now here’s yesterday’s news in easy digest form:

  • The Post reported on the arrest of a cop for beating up a cyclist on Tuesday. Streetsblog’s Julianne Cuba followed and added some nice details.
  • Gothamist took the exact right angle on the city’s non-story of naming the corner of Broadway at 63rd St. “Sesame Street” to honor the long-running kid’s show. No wonder the mayor declined to take questions. This is a hot one!
  • Car carnage claims the life of a city cop on Long Island. (NYDN)
  • Here’s a great hate read about Uber from the Times’s tech columnist Farhad Manjoo.
  • The Wall Street Journal took a look at MTA labor costs — as the MTA itself starts probing all the “excessive” overtime approved by managers. (amNY)
  • A judge upheld the city’s minimum wage for Lyft and Uber drivers. (NY Post)
  • People are getting excited about the Wegman’s that will open in the Brooklyn Navy Yard this fall (amNY, Gothamist), but no one has explained to us how the almost-completed Flushing Avenue bike lane — a key east-west route — won’t turn into a disaster from all those SUV drivers stocking up.
  • And, finally, top players in the livable streets community toasted each other on this year’s long-awaited passage of congestion pricing. The Riders Alliance-hosted event drew virtually all of the bold-faced names that played a role in the historic measure, including, but not limited to, “Gridlock” Sam Schwartz, DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg, Riders Alliance Executive Director John Raskin and group spokesman Danny Pearlstein, a quorum from Transportation Alternatives, former Streetsblog Editor Ben Fried, StreetsPac leaders Peter Frishauf and Eric McClureClayton Guse of the Daily Newsuh, and so many others. The place got so thick with activists that people started joking that if a bomb went off on Walker Street, there wouldn’t be anyone from the livable streets community to actually implement the policy. Our editor snapped the party pics like he was Patrick McMullen or something, so enjoy the happy festivities below:
StreetsPac leaders Peter Frishauf (left) and Eric McClure
StreetsPac leaders Peter Frishauf (left) and Eric McClure played an outsized role in the passage of congestion pricing.

 

State Senator Andrew Gounardes
State Senator Andrew Gounardes was part of an insurgent wave that flipped the upper chamber.

 

The legendary congestion pricing proponent Sam Schwartz talks to Streetfilms auteur Clarence Eckerson Jr.
The legendary congestion pricing proponent Sam Schwartz talked to Streetfilms auteur Clarence Eckerson Jr.

 

(from left) Daily News reporter Clayton Guse, TransAlt spokesman Joe Cutrufo and Brooklyn activist David Herman
(from left) Daily News reporter Clayton Guse, TransAlt spokesman Joe Cutrufo and Brooklyn activist David Herman.

 

Charles Komanoff and Melodie Bryant
Streetsblog writer (and so much more) Charles Komanoff and Melodie Bryant, a member of the Streetsblog Carolers.

 

Streetsblog's 2018 Activist of the Year Brian Howald (left) and Streetsblog Editor in Chief 2018-??? Gersh Kuntzman
Streetsblog’s Activist of the Year 2018 Brian Howald (left) and Streetsblog Editor in Chief 2018-??? Gersh Kuntzman
  • NYCBK123

    Nice. Glad to see a well-deserved celebration of a hard-earned victory.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Another Bad Transit Plan from the State Senate

By Ben Fried |
So, just in time for Earth Day, the State Senate has proposed an MTA rescue plan that’s bad for both business and the environment. Here’s a refresher on the basics: The plan calls for an eight percent hike in transit fares and existing tolls, and a higher payroll tax (85 percent of the non-hike revenue […]

Report: NYPD Cruiser Hits Eight Pedestrians on LES [Updated]

By Brad Aaron |
A 1010 WINS report appears to confirm a comment from wooDave on what sounds like a horrific pedestrian-involved crash in the East Village: Eight pedestrians have been hurt in a car accident involving a New York City police cruiser on the Lower East Side. Police say the accident happened Tuesday afternoon on Avenue D near […]
On a Manhattan avenue where transit and high-occupancy vehicles take precedence and the curb is reserved for deliveries, large amounts of street space can be claimed for walking and biking. Image: Street Plans Collaborative

Envisioning NYC’s Next Streets Revolution

By David Meyer |
New York can be a city where everyone from young kids to elderly seniors can get around without fear, where neighborhood streets can be places of congregation and activity instead of motorways. To become that city, we'll have to shift a lot more street space from cars to transit, biking, and walking.