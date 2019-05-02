Thursday’s Headlines: Keep on Rocking in the (Car) Free World Edition

Old guys like our editor still like to get out and rock — so tonight, he and other members of the anti-car/pro-guitar crowd will head to Arlene’s Grocery on the Lower East Side to hear “War on Cars” co-host Sarah Goodyear’s band, Suffragette Kitty. The fun starts at 8. Details here. (Bonus points: The Allen Street bike lane can get you to the club from the north or south — keep a sharp eye out for fellow car-battlers Doug Gordon and Aaron Naparstek on a tandem from Brooklyn.)

And now here’s yesterday’s news in easy digest form: