Wednesday’s Headlines: Can You Tell Me How to Dodge — How to Dodge the NY Press Corps?

Some days, you gotta love the inbox: “On Wednesday, Mayor de Blasio will deliver remarks at a street renaming ceremony in honor of the 50th anniversary of Sesame Street. … There will be no Q-and-A.” No Q-and-A? At the Sesame Street street renaming?! Is the mayor afraid we’re going to ask about why the city has for so long allowed a man to live in a garbage can?

In any event, we’ll try to chat up Hizzoner on Thursday. For now, here’s the news: