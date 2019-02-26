Streetfilms: Fixing the Subway is About Racial and Economic Justice

Supporters of congestion pricing rallied on Monday at the Broadway Junction subway complex to demand repairs to the beleaguered transit system — and this time, the focus was on racial and economic justice.

“We’ve got this whole narrative about what congestion pricing is,” said Mark Winston Griffith of the Brooklyn Movement Center. “People have said it’s a tax. People have said it’s an assault on drivers. It is none of that. This is a way of equalizing our transportation system — of redistributing wealth from the roads to the trains and the buses and the means of transportation that black and brown people use every day.”

Also on hand were representatives from Riders Alliance, NYC Environmental Justice Alliance, TransitCenter, Transportation Alternatives, El Puente and StreetsPAC.

Streetfilms auteur Clarence Eckerson Jr. was there. Watch his important two-minute film here:

Fixing the Subway is About Racial/Economic Justice from STREETFILMS on Vimeo.