First Killed Cyclist of 2019 Was Riding the Wrong Way: Cops

The first cyclist to be killed in 2019 may have been riding the wrong way in a dangerous area.

Police say that Hector Ayala, 41, was hit and killed by the driver of a Dodge van early on Friday morning as he rode against traffic on northbound Crescent Street at Linden Boulevard in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. The driver had been traveling westbound on the fast-moving roadway at around 3:55 a.m. when he hit Ayala, cops said. The driver remained on the scene and was not charged. Ayala was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he died.

A police spokesman said the Collision Investigation Squad determined that Ayala had been cycling against traffic, though the investigation is ongoing. It is unclear how the determination was made; in such early-morning crashes, the driver is often the only witness.

Cyclists will occasionally ride against traffic in areas where roadways are unsafe. Twenty-one pedestrians and cyclists were injured on the 3/4-mile stretch of Linden Boulevard between Fountain Avenue and Amber Street since January, 2017, city statistics show.